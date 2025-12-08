Why Shakib Al Hasan Reversed Retirement From Test And T20I Cricket: Reason Behind Stunning U-Turn That Shakes Up Bangladesh Cricket

Shakib Al Hasan’s decision to reverse his earlier retirement from Test and T20I cricket has sent shockwaves through Bangladesh cricket. The all-rounder, once considered out of the national setup due to political tensions, legal controversies, and a prolonged absence, has now declared that he wants to play all three formats again. His revelation on the Beard Before Wicket podcast offered a rare glimpse into his mindset, motivations, and the emotional pull of a farewell series at home.

Shakib Opens Up On His Return Plan

After more than a year away from international cricket, Shakib openly admitted that he never retired officially from any format. The veteran all-rounder announced that he plans to return to Bangladesh, play a complete ODI, Test, and T20I series, and then retire in front of home fans. His desire to sign off in a dignified manner, with the supporters who shaped his journey, was the central theme of his explosive disclosure.

Shakib revealed that he has stayed active in T20 leagues for one primary reason: to remain fit for a final appearance in Bangladesh colors. Despite political disputes and safety concerns keeping him away from the country since mid-2024, he insisted that he remains hopeful of returning soon.

A Legacy Built On Performance And Turbulence

Shakib’s career has always been a blend of brilliant performances and headline-grabbing controversies. From captaining Bangladesh to major victories to facing suspensions and political clashes, his journey has seldom been quiet. His last international appearance came in the second Test against India in Kanpur, a match that now marks the pause before what may become a dramatic final chapter.

Political instability, students-led protests, and legal challenges had earlier cast doubt on his future with the national team. Bangladesh’s interim government once refused to guarantee his safety. The sports adviser even publicly declared that Shakib would never wear the national jersey again. Yet the Bangladesh Cricket Board maintained that the door remained open for his return.

Why He Chose To Reverse Retirement

The emotional aspect of Shakib’s U-turn is unmistakable. He emphasized that he wants to “give something back to the fans” who supported him for nearly two decades. For him, the farewell series represents gratitude, closure, and a chance to walk away on his own terms.

For Bangladesh cricket, his return promises both excitement and complexity. His experience could uplift a relatively young squad, but selectors must also navigate lingering political sensitivities and public reactions.