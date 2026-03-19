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NewsCricketWhy Shivam Dube & his wife took train hours after T20 World Cup 2026 win stunned fans
SHIVAM DUBE

Why Shivam Dube & his wife took train hours after T20 World Cup 2026 win stunned fans

Shivam Dube reveals why he took a train after T20 World Cup 2026 win. The real reason is emotional.

Written By Akash Kharade|Last Updated: Mar 19, 2026, 07:47 AM IST|Source: Bureau
  • Shivam Dube’s decision to take a train after the World Cup win was driven by urgency to meet his family.
  • His exact quotes add emotional depth and authenticity to the viral story.
  • The journey highlights a rare, grounded side of a modern Indian cricketer.
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Why Shivam Dube & his wife took train hours after T20 World Cup 2026 win stunned fansShivam Dube’s World Cup story has a twist - from lifting the trophy to hiding in a train berth just hours later. A journey powered by family, not fame. Photo Credit – X

Hours after India’s T20 World Cup 2026 triumph, Shivam Dube made a decision that quickly went viral. Despite being one of India’s highest-paid cricketers, Dube boarded a train with his wife Anjum from Ahmedabad to Mumbai. While flights were unavailable, the real reason was far more personal. “Ghar jaake mujhe apne bachche aur apne papa se milne ki kaafi anxiety ho rahi thi... isliye main subah-subah ghar chala aaya. Wait hi nahi ho raha tha.”

Also Read: KL Rahul vs Delhi Capitals? Explosive role clash threatens to derail IPL 2026 campaign

A World Cup win… and a race to get home

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India’s emphatic victory over New Zealand saw Dube deliver a crucial late cameo. But while celebrations continued, his focus had already shifted.

He chose the earliest possible route home, boarding the Sayyaji Express the next morning.

His priority was clear: “In my life, after God, my family is most important for me. I was really missing my father and my son... I couldn't wait.”

That urgency defined his decision.

Not about money, but what matters most

Dube’s rise in Indian cricket has been backed by:

  • A ₹12 crore IPL contract
  • Growing endorsements
  • Estimated net worth of ₹30–34 crore

Yet his post-final decision went against the expected narrative.

Instead of luxury travel, he opted for:

  • A third-AC coach journey
  • Minimal attention
  • A direct, no-delay return home

The contrast between status and simplicity is why this story is gaining traction.

Travelling incognito: the viral moment

The journey itself added a cinematic layer.

Dube:

  • Wore a cap, mask and full-sleeved clothing
  • Stayed low-profile throughout
  • Climbed onto the upper berth immediately

The defining moment came when the ticket collector suspected his identity.

His response: “Woh thodi na aayega. Aap kya baat kar rahe ho”

That one line has since gone viral.

A fellow passenger even backed him, saying a World Cup winner would be busy celebrating, allowing Dube to avoid recognition.

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Akash Kharade

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