Why Shreyas Iyer is Skipping Red-Ball Action: Workload Management and Technique Upgrade

Indian batting stalwart Shreyas Iyer has officially opened up about his decision to take a break from red-ball cricket, following India’s nail-biting two-wicket defeat against Australia in the second ODI at Adelaide. The 30-year-old middle-order batsman cited workload management and technical adjustments as key factors in maintaining consistency across formats.

Workload Management: The Key Behind Iyer’s Decision

Speaking after India’s narrow loss, Iyer highlighted the physical and mental demands of Test cricket. “When I field more than a few overs, my intensity drops. The intensity required at international level, I realised, I could not maintain,” he explained.

Earlier this month, Iyer formally requested a six-month hiatus from red-ball cricket due to persistent back concerns. The BCCI approved his request, allowing him to focus on ODIs and T20s while prioritizing recovery and fitness. Experts believe this break will help Iyer extend his career longevity and optimize his performance in limited-overs cricket.

A Productive Year for India’s No. 4

Despite stepping away from the longer format, Iyer has had a stellar 2025. He cemented his role as India’s No. 4 batsman in ODIs, delivered a commanding performance in the Champions Trophy, and led an explosive IPL campaign that took his team to the final. However, he was absent from India’s T20I Asia Cup squad, choosing instead to refine his technique to handle bouncier pitches and fast bowling.

Technical Evolution: Back to the Upright Stance

One of the most discussed aspects of Iyer’s recent performances has been his return to an upright batting stance. On Adelaide’s extra-bouncy pitch, Iyer scored a vital 61 off 77 balls, forming a crucial 118-run partnership with Rohit Sharma. This stance, reminiscent of his early cricketing days, helps him counter short-pitched deliveries and seam movement.

“I developed this stance with my coach and have used it in domestic cricket, against Australia A, and now in ODIs,” Iyer shared. “You have to adapt your technique according to different wickets. I’ve changed stances several times and now feel confident I can bat anywhere.”

Insights from the Adelaide ODI

Iyer’s innings at Adelaide was a blend of patience and aggression. Against Mitchell Hazlewood and the Australian pace attack, he rotated strike smartly while keeping the scoreboard ticking. “Hazlewood was bowling brilliantly. It wasn’t an easy wicket. We wanted an attacking approach but also to rotate strike and post a competitive total,” he explained. India’s 264/9 proved challenging, but Australia ultimately secured a 2-0 series lead.

Impact on India’s Cricket Strategy

Iyer’s red-ball break raises questions about India’s Test batting lineup, especially with key series ahead. His absence will be felt in long-format cricket, but selectors and coaches see this as a strategic move to protect his physical health and maximize output in limited-overs internationals. Analysts note that such workload management is becoming increasingly crucial in modern cricket to prevent injuries and maintain peak performance.