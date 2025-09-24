Why Shreyas Iyer Will Not Feature in India’s Upcoming West Indies Test Series

Indian middle-order batter Shreyas Iyer has officially informed the BCCI that he will be taking a break from red-ball cricket, a move that rules him out of the upcoming Test series against West Indies. The announcement comes after months of speculation about Iyer’s fitness and his ability to manage the physical demands of longer-format cricket.

Iyer Cites Back Issues as Reason for Red-Ball Hiatus

According to reports, Iyer has been grappling with stiffness and fatigue in his back, making it difficult for him to endure the rigours of four- to five-day cricket. The 28-year-old, who last played Test cricket in February 2024 against England in Visakhapatnam, revealed that even during domestic Ranji Trophy matches, he could only manage brief stints on the field.

Sources close to the BCCI confirmed that Iyer formally wrote to Chairman of Selectors Ajit Agarkar, requesting not to be considered for Test or first-class cricket until he has fully recovered. “He won’t be playing red-ball cricket in the coming months and will assess his body in consultation with physios and trainers before taking a call,” a source told The Indian Express.

Impact on India’s Test Squad Against West Indies

Iyer’s decision has immediate ramifications for the Indian Test team. He was in contention for the two-match home series against West Indies, especially after being overlooked for the Anderson-Tendulkar Trophy against England, where Karun Nair was preferred. After Nair’s underwhelming performance, selectors were expected to give Iyer a call-up.

In the meantime, Iyer was named captain of India A for the ongoing unofficial Test series against Australia A. However, he pulled out of the second Test in Lucknow, handing over the captaincy to Dhruv Jurel, highlighting the severity of his back issue.

Iyer’s Red-Ball Career: A Pause, Not an End

This isn’t the first time Iyer has stepped away from Test and first-class cricket due to fitness concerns. He missed several Ranji Trophy matches last season and was sidelined during India’s home Test series against England. With 811 runs in 14 Tests, including a memorable century against New Zealand, Iyer has shown his potential as a dependable middle-order batter in the longest format.

Despite the break from red-ball cricket, Iyer’s white-ball career remains unaffected. He played a pivotal role in India’s ICC Champions Trophy 2025 victory and led Punjab Kings to the IPL 2025 final, adding to his impressive track record. In 2024, he captained Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) to their third IPL title, further cementing his reputation as a clutch performer in limited-overs cricket.

Focus on Recovery and Future Prospects

Shreyas Iyer will now head to the BCCI Centre of Excellence in Bengaluru for further evaluation and a structured recovery program. Experts believe that managing workload and fitness will be crucial if he aims to make a Test comeback in the future. By taking this proactive step, Iyer ensures that his long-term career in both formats is sustainable.

A BCCI source remarked, “It’s good that he has cleared things out. Selectors now have clarity, and Iyer can focus on recovery while continuing to contribute in white-ball cricket.” This decision reflects a growing trend among modern cricketers to prioritize body management and longevity in the game, particularly in the physically demanding red-ball format.