In a match that will long be remembered as one of India’s most dominant overseas Test wins, debutant Akash Deep’s sensational ten-wicket haul spearheaded a clinical demolition of England at Edgbaston. Coupled with Shubman Gill’s twin centuries — 269 and 161 — India thrashed England by a record 336-run margin to level the series 1-1. This victory marked India’s first-ever win at Edgbaston and a crucial reply to the Bazball brand that had dominated English cricket headlines for the past two years. Without Jasprit Bumrah, the Indian pace battery, led by the spirited Akash Deep and the ever-reliable Mohammed Siraj, proved that high-quality bowling still has a place — even on docile, batter-friendly tracks.

Shubman Gill: Leading From the Front

Captain Shubman Gill didn’t just talk the talk — he walked it with class, poise, and unflinching focus. After falling on 147 in the first Test, Gill ensured there were no loose ends this time. His scores of 269 and 161 not only anchored India’s batting but also set the tone for the team’s mindset.

"Sometimes, especially when you are the captain, you need to lead by example,” Gill said post-match. “I wanted to put the team first and play as long as possible. If a good ball gets me out, so be it — but I’ll make the bowlers work for it.”

With the bat, Gill was unrelenting, particularly against England’s weakened attack, which failed to extract any life from a pitch that stayed flat throughout. His calm leadership and authoritative strokeplay were the bedrock of India’s two mammoth totals.

“Tests Losing Their Essence” – Gill Slams Dukes Ball, Flat Tracks

Despite the emphatic result, Gill voiced concern about the state of Test cricket in England. He openly criticized the conditions — citing softening Dukes balls and unresponsive pitches — as detrimental to the format’s balance.

“It gets very difficult for the bowlers,” Gill stated. “The ball is going soft and out of shape very quickly. If there’s only 20 overs of any help and then you're just defending, it takes the essence out of Test cricket.”

His remarks resonated with cricket purists who have long felt that the Bazball era, while entertaining, has tilted the scales unfairly against bowlers. That India could still take 20 wickets in these conditions — without Bumrah — is a testament to skill, grit, and discipline.

Akash Deep Arrives on the Big Stage

If ever a debut was made for headlines, Akash Deep delivered. The 27-year-old pacer ripped through England’s lineup with figures of 4/59 in the first innings and a remarkable 6/32 in the second. His raw pace, seam movement, and ability to hit consistent lengths troubled even England’s top order.

Gill heaped praise on the youngster: “The way Akash and Siraj bowled — absolutely magnificent. People doubted if we could take 20 wickets without Bumrah bhai. But they delivered. I have no words.”

With this performance, Akash Deep has likely cemented his place in India’s pace arsenal — not just for this series, but for the long haul.

Siraj, Washington and Tactical Mastery

While Akash stole the headlines, Mohammed Siraj’s five-wicket burst in the first innings played a key role in setting the tone. Gill’s decision to include Washington Sundar over Kuldeep Yadav was also vindicated, as the all-rounder provided balance and valuable lower-order runs.

India’s bowling plans were clinical — exploiting every brief window the Dukes offered. Their use of three new balls across innings reflected a calculated aggression that England couldn’t counter.