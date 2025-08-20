Why Shubman Gill’s Vice-Captaincy For Asia Cup 2025 Signals BCCI’s Plan To Make Him Indian Cricket’s Next Poster Boy After Virat Kohli

The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) has named Shubman Gill as the vice-captain for the Asia Cup 2025, a move that has stirred plenty of debate. The 25-year-old opener, who last played a T20I in July 2024 against Sri Lanka, makes his return to the shortest format with an added responsibility. This appointment signals a clear message from the selectors: Gill is being groomed as a future leader of Indian cricket.

The Surprising Vice-Captaincy Call

The Asia Cup announcement came with surprises most notably Axar Patel’s removal as vice-captain. Former cricketer Mohammad Kaif publicly questioned the decision, demanding clarity from the BCCI. While Kaif highlighted the need for transparency, Gill’s elevation reflects the board’s vision: a young, marketable cricketer who can shoulder leadership across formats. His leadership role in T20Is aligns with India’s preparation for the 2026 T20 World Cup.

Gill's Journey From U-19 Player To The Next Poster Boy Of India

Gill’s journey has been remarkable. Once tagged as a prodigious talent after his U-19 World Cup exploits in 2018, he has steadily climbed the ranks of international cricket. Known for his elegant stroke play and calm presence at the crease, Gill earned the trust of selectors with consistent performances. Taking over as Test captain in 2025 marked a turning point, proving that he has both the temperament and respect of his teammates to lead in the toughest format.

India’s Next Poster Boy?

For years, Virat Kohli has been the face of Indian cricket global icon with unmatched influence on and off the field. As Kohli nears the twilight of his career, Indian cricket needs a new poster boy. Shubman Gill, with his stylish batting, composure, and massive fan following, is emerging as that figure. His off-field demeanor and brand value also make him a natural successor in the commercial space.

Gill’s rise is not just about runs; it’s about responsibility. Being Test captain and now vice-captain in T20Is means he is at the heart of Indian cricket’s transition phase. The management seems ready to invest in him as the face of the next generation. If Gill delivers consistent match-winning performances and proves himself in pressure situations, there is little doubt he could be India’s next superstar after Kohli.