Why Shubman Gill was left out of India's T20I squad despite 732 IPL runs? Selectors reveal special WC 2027 plan: Report

Despite delivering a phenomenal performance for Gujarat Titans in the IPL 2026 season, where he guided his franchise to the finals and amassed 732 runs, Shubman Gill is unlikely to feature in India's shortest format plans for the foreseeable future. A report by news agency as qouted by Hindustan Times reveals that the national selection committee, spearheaded by Ajit Agarkar, harbors severe concerns regarding potential player burnout for the current Indian Test and ODI captain. Consequently, the team management has explicitly communicated to Gill that his primary focus must remain on the longest format and one day internationals moving forward.

This development follows Saturday's official squad announcements for the upcoming T20I tours of Ireland and England, alongside the roster for the Asian Games. Gill’s name was conspicuously absent from all lists, extending a hiatus from India's T20I playing XI that dates back to January of this year.

The 26 year old right hander had successfully staged a return to the T20I setup during last year's Asia Cup, but a subsequent dip in form led to his exclusion right before the T20 World Cup. Although he flipped the narrative with a spectacular IPL campaign to finish as the tournament's second highest run aggregator, the selectors remain firm on managing his extensive workload by keeping him sidelined from international T20s.

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"The selectors are concerned that there shouldn't be a burn-out case with Gill," a BCCI source said.

"The communication is clear that he needs to be fit for these two ICC assignments. Plus, he will play the IPL where he leads the Gujarat Titans," the source added.

Gill's injury concerns

The decision is heavily informed by Gill's recent physical setbacks. Last year, following an exhausting, months long non stop schedule, the skipper suffered acute neck spasms. The injury forced him to miss the second Test match and the entire ODI leg of the tour against South Africa. Gill's grueling itinerary prior to the injury had included five Test matches against England, the Asia Cup, a two Test series against the West Indies, and both white ball formats against Australia, before his body finally gave out during the opening Test match against the Proteas in Kolkata.

Strategic Planning For Long Term Targets

The Indian national team faces a packed calendar leading up to the 2027 ODI World Cup, with the squad scheduled to feature in 35 ODIs prior to the marquee event. In addition to the white ball commitments, India faces crucial Test series against heavyweight opponents New Zealand and Australia, setups where Gill's presence is deemed absolutely vital.

With the next major T20 milestones, including the Los Angeles Olympics and the T20 World Cup in Australia and New Zealand, not arriving until 2028, selectors feel there is ample time to reintegrate Gill into the shortest format down the line. For the time being, his roadmap is strictly centered around Test matches and fifty over cricket.

"There is still a lot of time left for the two marquee T20 events in 2028. For Gill, the focus is on the immediate future. Two years from now, no one knows which player will be in what form or fitness. So this is the play till the 2027 ODI World Cup," the source further added.