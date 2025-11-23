Why Smriti Mandhana And Palash Muchhal’s Wedding Was Postponed? EXPLAINED

Smriti Mandhana and music composer Palash Muchhal’s highly anticipated wedding has been put on hold after a sudden medical emergency involving the cricketer’s father. The ceremony, which was originally scheduled for November 23, 2025, in Sangli, Maharashtra, was postponed just hours before it was set to begin.

Father Hospitalised on the Morning of the Wedding

Smriti’s father, Shrinivas Mandhana, fell critically ill on the morning of the wedding and had to be rushed to a nearby hospital. With close relatives, guests, and members of both families already present at the venue, the sudden turn of events came as a shock.

Add Zee News as a Preferred Source

Mandhana's manager confirmed the development to the media. and said the ceremony would not go ahead until Smriti’s father recovered:

"Today in the morning, when Smriti's father was having breakfast, his health deteriorated. We waited for a bit, thinking he would get fine. But when it deteriorated further, we called for an ambulance and took him to the hospital, and he is under observation," her manager, Tuhin Mishra, said.

"Smriti is very close to her father. She has decided that the marriage will be indefinitely postponed until he gets well. Her father is under observation and the doctor has told that he will have to stay in hospital until he recovers. Smriti is clear, she wants to see her father well and then get married," he said.

Hope uncle gets well soon__

pic.twitter.com/Ft3U850gkM — Siya (@siyaagrawal18) November 23, 2025

Pre-Wedding Functions Already Completed

Pre-wedding events, including the Haldi, Mehendi, and Sangeet ceremonies, had already taken place earlier in the week with family, friends, and close teammates in attendance. Photos from those functions had already gone viral across fan pages and social media platforms before the postponement.

However, the Mandhana family prioritised health and family presence over proceeding with the scheduled rituals.