Why Suryakumar Yadav is leading Mumbai Indians not Hardik Pandya in Rohit Sharma's comeback match against LSG

In a surprising turn of events at the Wankhede Stadium, fans arrived expecting to see Hardik Pandya leading the Mumbai Indians (MI) against the Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) in a crucial IPL 2026 clash in Mumbai on Monday, May 4. Instead, it was Suryakumar Yadav, who walked out for the toss, marking a significant leadership shift for the five-time champions MI as Rohit Sharma made his much-anticipated return to the side.

Suryakumar, India’s T20I skipper, stepped up as stand-in captain for the five-time IPL champions, as regular skipper Hardik Pandya has been ruled out of the game due to illness.

"He's (Hardik) not well tonight, so just going into his shoes. But yeah, the rest, everything is fine," said Suryakumar as MI won the toss and elected to bowl first.

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Notably, Hardik, who took over captaincy from Rohit Sharma ahead of the 2024 season, has led MI through a tough IPL 2026 campaign marked by scrutiny over both his on-field leadership and personal form.



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MI's Struggles And Rohit Sharma's Return

Mumbai Indians entered the clash in dire straits - ninth on the points table with just two wins from nine matches and playoff hopes hanging by a thread. Another defeat would effectively end their season.

The five times IPL champion has been plagued by inconsistent performances from key players, including Suryakumar Yadav himself (who has struggled to convert starts), Jasprit Bumrah’s bowling unit, and a middle-order that has repeatedly collapsed.

Meanwhile, Rohit Sharma's absence since April 12 - when he suffered a hamstring injury against Royal Challengers Bengaluru - had been a massive blow. The former MI captain started the IPL 2026 season strongly but missed nearly three weeks of action.

His return to the playing XI, which drew huge cheers from the Wankhede crowd, is a major boost for the side, even if he featured as part of the impact player options alongside players like Trent Boult and Shardul Thakur and others.

Lineup For LSG vs MI IPL 2026 Clash

Lucknow Super Giants Impact Subs: Manimaran Siddharth, Digvesh Singh Rathi, Mayank Yadav, Shahbaz Ahmed, Abdul Samad

Mumbai Indians Impact Subs: Rohit Sharma, Mayank Rawat, Robin Minz, Shardul Thakur, Trent Boult

Teams:

Lucknow Super Giants (Playing XI): Mitchell Marsh, Aiden Markram, Rishabh Pant(w/c), Josh Inglis, Nicholas Pooran, Akshat Raghuwanshi, Himmat Singh, Mohammed Shami, Mohsin Khan, Avesh Khan, Prince Yadav

Mumbai Indians (Playing XI): Ryan Rickelton(w), Naman Dhir, Suryakumar Yadav(c), Tilak Varma, Will Jacks, Raj Bawa, Corbin Bosch, Deepak Chahar, Jasprit Bumrah, AM Ghazanfar, Raghu Sharma