IND VS SA 2025

Why Team India Lost 2nd ODI vs South Africa? KL Rahul Reveals The One Mistake That Cost India The Match

India’s four-wicket loss to South Africa in the 2nd ODI was shaped by dew, fielding lapses, and a costly toss defeat, as KL Rahul admitted the team needed sharper execution despite posting 358.

Written By Zee Media Bureau|Edited By:  Akash Kharade|Last Updated: Dec 04, 2025, 08:59 AM IST|Source: Bureau
  • KL Rahul admitted the toss and heavy dew made defending 358 nearly impossible as India lost by four wickets.
  • Virat Kohli and Ruturaj Gaikwad slammed brilliant centuries, but South Africa executed a record 360-run chase in India.
  • Rahul highlighted soft boundaries, inconsistent fielding, and the missing 20–25 runs as key factors behind India’s defeat.
Why Team India Lost 2nd ODI vs South Africa? KL Rahul Reveals The One Mistake That Cost India The MatchKL Rahul reacts after India’s defeat in the 2nd ODI vs South Africa; a costly toss and heavy dew shaped the outcome. Photo: X

India’s four-wicket defeat to South Africa in the second ODI at Raipur raised a critical question: how did a team posting 358/5 still end up on the losing side? Captain KL Rahul offered a brutally honest explanation - and it revolved around a single decisive factor that changed the entire complexion of the match. In a high-scoring thriller where both sides crossed 350, dew became the biggest game-changer, turning India’s well-planned defence into a near-impossible task. Rahul admitted he was “kicking himself” for losing the toss for the second consecutive match, a moment that handed South Africa a massive strategic edge.

Also Read: Happy Birthday Ajit Agarkar: The Heartwarming Inter-Faith Love Story Behind India’s Chief Selector And Wife Fatima

Were India’s 358 Runs Truly Enough?

On paper, 358/5 appeared match-winning — thanks to the brilliance of Virat Kohli (102 off 93), notching his 53rd ODI hundred, and Ruturaj Gaikwad (105 off 83), who smashed his maiden ODI century. Their partnership anchored India’s innings and set the stage for a daunting total.

But as KL Rahul pointed out, “350 looks good, but we needed 20–25 more runs to cushion the bowlers with a wet ball.” India’s dressing room had already identified this concern after the Ranchi ODI, and it came back to haunt them in Raipur.

How Did Dew Impact India’s Bowling and Fielding?

Rahul didn’t mince words about the challenges. Heavy dew turned the ball into a bar of soap, making gripping, turning, or controlling it a nightmare. Even though the umpires changed the ball multiple times, the conditions still heavily favoured South Africa’s chase.

India’s bowlers struggled for control, but Rahul also highlighted fielding lapses: “We gave away a few soft boundaries. If we tighten all three departments, those 20–25 runs might go our way.”

This honesty reflects India’s ongoing push for sharper execution — especially under pressure against strong batting sides.

How South Africa Scripted Their Highest Successful ODI Chase in India

While India felt the sting of dew, South Africa produced a near-perfect chase.

Aiden Markram (110 off 98) set the tone, playing one of the finest ODI knocks by a visiting captain in India.
Matthew Breetzke (68) and Dewald Brevis (54) continued the momentum with mature middle-order partnerships.
Corbin Bosch’s late cameo sealed the chase with confidence.

Temba Bavuma praised the intent: “This record chase shows how well we have to play against this Indian side.” The Proteas also benefitted from elevated internal competition for places, pushing players to perform at their peak.

Is Toss Becoming Too Influential in the Series?

For the second consecutive game, the toss became a turning point. Rahul’s frustration was clear: “Toss plays a huge part… I’m kicking myself about losing two tosses in a row.”

With the series now level at 1-1, and both teams aware of how conditions shift dramatically between innings, the final ODI promises a fierce tactical battle — especially at the toss.

