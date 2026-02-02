India will follow the International Cricket Council’s rulebook to the letter if Pakistan skips the February 15 India vs Pakistan clash at the T20 World Cup 2026 in Colombo. The Board of Control for Cricket in India has publicly endorsed the ICC’s stance against selective participation, signalling that Team India will travel, prepare, and wait for the match referee to take the final call. Why it matters now is simple. This decision sets the competitive, legal, and reputational tone for the tournament’s biggest fixture.

What triggered the standoff

Add Zee News as a Preferred Source

Pakistan’s government has instructed the team to boycott the India match scheduled at the SSC Colombo Ground, even as it approved participation in the rest of the tournament. The Pakistan Cricket Board echoed the government line, prompting global scrutiny and an immediate response from the ICC, which warned against selective participation in a global event.

BCCI’s official position

Breaking its silence, BCCI vice-president Rajeev Shukla said India aligns fully with the ICC’s position on sportsmanship and tournament integrity. The board will not pre-empt outcomes or engage in speculation, choosing instead to adhere strictly to ICC protocols.

“We completely agree with the ICC. We will not comment until discussions with the ICC are complete,” Shukla told ANI.

What India will do on match day

Sources within the BCCI confirm a by-the-book approach:

Team India will travel to Sri Lanka as scheduled.

Training sessions and the pre-match press conference will be held.

The squad will report to the stadium on time and await the match referee’s decision.

Under ICC playing conditions, a walkover is awarded only if one team fails to present itself for the toss. If Pakistan does not take the field, India stands to gain two points without a ball being bowled.

ICC’s warning and why it matters

The International Cricket Council has made it clear that selective participation undermines the premise of a world event. While the ICC respects governments’ roles, it has cautioned that such actions could have long-term consequences for the country’s cricket ecosystem, commercial commitments, and fan trust.

Competitive context and history

India and Pakistan have met eight times at the T20 World Cup, with India winning seven. Beyond the rivalry, points distribution in a tight group can reshape qualification scenarios. A walkover alters net run rate equations, disrupts broadcast plans, and dents fan experience for the tournament’s most-watched game.