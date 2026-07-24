/Why Vaibhav Sooryavanshi makes 'A' gesture after scoring half centuries, centuries? EXPLAINED

In an extraordinary exhibition of raw power and teenage fearless intent, 15 year old Indian opening batter Vaibhav Sooryavanshi etched his name permanently into international cricket history at the Harare Sports Club on Thursday, July 23. The left handed prodigy launched a breathtaking assault against Zimbabwe in the opening T20 international, reaching his maiden half century in a mere 18 deliveries to become the youngest player in men international cricket history to score a fifty.
Sooryavanshi reached the milestone at 15 years and 118 days old, completely obliterating long standing national and global benchmarks. India successfully chased down Zimbabwe target of 126 in only 13.2 overs to record a commanding seven wicket win and take a 1 to 0 series lead.
Decoding the Viral 'A' Celebration: A Tribute to Mother Arti
As soon as Sooryavanshi reached the 50 run mark, he turned toward the Indian dressing room and formed the letter 'A' with his fingers. The gesture had previously caught the attention of fans during the Indian Premier League season, particularly after his half century for Rajasthan Royals against Lucknow Super Giants.
Initially, the teenager chose to keep the meaning private during his post match presentation interaction with commentator Murali Kartik, describing his on field emotional expressions as spontaneous reactions. However, behind the scenes content released by the Rajasthan Royals franchise unveiled the heartwarming truth. Earlier In a conversation with team manager and mentor Romi Bhinder, Sooryavanshi confirmed that the sign was a personal dedication to his mother, Arti.
“The celebration is for my mother. Her name starts with the letter ‘A’," Vaibhav Sooryavanshi said.
Carnage at the Harare Sports Club
Sooryavanshi's innings featured 4 boundaries and 4 towering sixes, operating at an astronomical strike rate of 263.16. Fast bowler Richard Ngarava bore the initial brunt of the assault, as Sooryavanshi launched a massive 100 meter six over deep backward square leg, followed by an elegant cover drive for four and a maximum straight over long off. He then targeted Brad Evans, stepping out to smash a boundary down the ground before dropping onto one knee to whip a six over long leg.
The young prodigy maintained his intensity against Blessing Muzarabani, slapping a short ball over deep point and hitting a 90 meter straight six. Although his whirlwind knock concluded at 50 runs off 19 balls when he top edged Ngarava to deep third man, he had already placed India in total command at 68 for 2 in 6.2 overs.
The sensational display provided a major confidence boost for the young opener, who had previously endured a tough European debut stint where he failed to cross 15 runs across three innings against England.
Rewriting the Record Books: Global and National Benchmarks Broken
By reaching fifty at 15 years and 118 days old, Sooryavanshi broke the overall world record previously held by Nepal Kushal Malla, who was 15 years and 340 days old when he scored a 51 ball 50 against the United States during a 2020 One Day International in Kirtipur.
On the national front, Sooryavanshi broke the legendary Sachin Tendulkar long standing record. Tendulkar had remained the youngest Indian to score an international fifty since November 1989, when he scored 59 against Pakistan in a Faisalabad Test at 16 years and 213 days old.
Youngest Men Cricketers to Score an International Fifty across Full Member Nations
Vaibhav Sooryavanshi (India): 15 years, 118 days | 50 off 19 balls vs Zimbabwe at Harare (T20I, 2026)
Sachin Tendulkar (India): 16 years, 213 days | 59 off 172 balls vs Pakistan at Faisalabad (Test, 1989)
Shahid Afridi (Pakistan): 16 years, 217 days | 102 off 40 balls vs Sri Lanka at Nairobi (ODI, 1996)
Sachin Tendulkar (India): 16 years, 229 days | 57 off 134 balls vs Pakistan at Sialkot (Test, 1989)
Shahid Afridi (Pakistan): 16 years, 245 days | 66 off 37 balls vs Zimbabwe at Lahore (ODI, 1996)
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