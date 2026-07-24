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  • /Why Vaibhav Sooryavanshi makes 'A' gesture after scoring half centuries, centuries? EXPLAINED

Why Vaibhav Sooryavanshi makes 'A' gesture after scoring half centuries, centuries? EXPLAINED

In an extraordinary exhibition of raw power and teenage fearless intent, 15 year old Indian opening batter Vaibhav Sooryavanshi etched his name permanently into international cricket history at the Harare Sports Club on Thursday, July 23.

Written ByVarul Chaturvedi
Published: Jul 24, 2026, 02:00 PM IST|Updated: Jul 24, 2026, 02:00 PM IST
Why Vaibhav Sooryavanshi makes 'A' gesture after scoring half centuries, centuries? EXPLAINED
Image Credit: Credits - X (BCCI)

About the Author

Varul Chaturvedi

Varul Chaturvedi

Varul Chaturvedi is a Sub-Editor (Sports) with Zee News and a former Global Sports Writer with the India Today Group. Cricket is his core expertise, alongside coverage of Formula One, NFL, NASCAR, Basketball, WWE, MMA/UFC, and Olympic sports. He has covered the Delhi Premier League 2025 on ground and interviewed personalities such as Grace Hayden, Olympic shooter Suma Shirur, and former External Affairs Minister Meenakshi Lekhi. With experience as a radio jockey and anchor, Varul brings versatility across platforms, blending sharp editorial clarity with engaging sports storytelling.Varul blends editorial clarity with a deep passion for sport. Off the field, he is a poet, storyteller, and Bollywood enthusiast, interests that inform his narrative-driven approach to sports journalism. He can be reached at Varul. Chaturvedi@India.com or anchor__varul__ (Instagram) 

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