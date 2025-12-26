Why Vaibhav Suryavanshi Is Not Playing Bihar’s 2nd Match in Vijay Hazare Trophy 2025–26

At an age when most teenagers are still finding their feet, Vaibhav Suryavanshi is already rewriting Indian domestic cricket headlines. The 14-year-old batting prodigy from Bihar has missed his state team’s second Vijay Hazare Trophy 2025–26 match, prompting curiosity among fans searching for answers. The reason, however, goes far beyond cricket and underlines a moment of national pride.

National Honour Takes Precedence Over Cricket

Vaibhav Suryavanshi is not playing Bihar’s second Vijay Hazare Trophy match because he is in New Delhi to receive the Pradhan Mantri Rashtriya Bal Puraskar (PMRBP), India’s highest civilian award for children. The prestigious ceremony is being held in the national capital, where the young cricketer will be honoured by President Droupadi Murmu. Following the event, Vaibhav is also scheduled to meet Prime Minister Narendra Modi, an experience that few athletes achieve so early in life.

Given the significance of the occasion, Bihar’s team management and the Board have allowed Vaibhav to prioritize the award ceremony, leading to his absence from the Vijay Hazare Trophy fixture against Manipur.

A Trade-Off Worth Making

Missing competitive matches is never easy for a professional athlete, especially in a marquee domestic tournament like the Vijay Hazare Trophy. However, the PMRBP is a once-in-a-lifetime honour that recognises extraordinary achievements by children across India. For Vaibhav Suryavanshi, this recognition transcends scorecards and statistics.

Sources close to the Bihar camp have indicated that Vaibhav will remain unavailable for the remainder of the Vijay Hazare Trophy due to his commitments related to the award. While Bihar loses a key batter, Indian cricket celebrates a young star being recognised at the highest level.

The Innings That Changed Everything

Vaibhav Suryavanshi’s absence feels even more significant because of what he achieved just days earlier. In Bihar’s opening Vijay Hazare Trophy match against Arunachal Pradesh, the teenager produced a sensational innings, smashing 190 runs off just 84 balls. The knock was a breathtaking display of power, timing, and composure that stunned the domestic circuit and instantly went viral.

That innings firmly established Vaibhav as one of the most exciting young talents in Indian cricket. It also strengthened the case for his recognition at the national level, highlighting how sporting excellence can inspire an entire generation.

Why the Pradhan Mantri Rashtriya Bal Puraskar Matters

The Pradhan Mantri Rashtriya Bal Puraskar is awarded to children aged between 5 and 18 for exceptional achievements in fields such as sports, bravery, innovation, science, social service, and culture. In sports, it celebrates not just performance but discipline, dedication, and the ability to inspire others.

For Vaibhav Suryavanshi, receiving the PMRBP places him in an elite group of young achievers whose impact extends beyond their immediate field. It also reflects the growing emphasis on nurturing grassroots sporting talent in India.

A Journey From Bihar to the National Stage

Vaibhav’s journey from local grounds in Bihar to Rashtrapati Bhavan is a powerful story of talent meeting opportunity. His fearless batting, combined with maturity beyond his years, has already sparked discussions about his long-term future in Indian cricket.

While Bihar fans may miss seeing him in the Vijay Hazare Trophy 2025–26, the larger picture remains bright. This brief absence is a small pause in what promises to be a remarkable career.