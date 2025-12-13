Advertisement
VAIBHAV SURYAVANSHI

Why Vaibhav Suryavanshi’s 171 Vs UAE Won’t Count In Official Records

India Under-19 batting prodigy Vaibhav Suryavanshi produced a sensational performance in the U-19 Asia Cup. However, despite the scale and impact of the innings, Suryavanshi’s remarkable effort will not be recognised as an official Youth ODI century. 

Written By Nitesh Dubey|Last Updated: Dec 13, 2025, 12:11 PM IST|Source: Bureau
Why Vaibhav Suryavanshi’s 171 Vs UAE Won’t Count In Official RecordsImage Credit:- X

India Under-19 batting prodigy Vaibhav Suryavanshi produced a sensational performance in the U-19 Asia Cup, smashing a breathtaking 171 off 95 balls against the UAE. His knock powered India to a massive 433 for 6 and set up a crushing 234-run victory, giving India their first win of the tournament.

However, despite the scale and impact of the innings, Suryavanshi’s remarkable effort will not be recognised as an official Youth ODI century, raising questions among fans and followers of age-group cricket.

The Rule That Keeps the Knockout of Record Books

The reason behind the exclusion lies in the tournament’s match classification rules. In the U-19 Asia Cup, a game is awarded Youth One-Day International (YODI) status only if both teams are from Test-playing nations. Since the United Arab Emirates is an associate member, the match does not qualify for official Youth ODI recognition, regardless of the performances or records achieved during the game.

What It Means for Suryavanshi’s Career Records

As a result, Suryavanshi’s 171 will not be added to his official Youth ODI statistics. Instead, the innings will be recorded under his general Under-19 appearances for India, separate from formal international youth records. While it may not appear in the record books, the innings remains a significant achievement from a talent and performance standpoint and will be closely noted by selectors, coaches and analysts.

A Statement Knock Despite the Technicality

Suryavanshi’s innings showcased a blend of composure and explosive strokeplay, as he built his knock patiently before launching a fierce assault on the bowling attack. His performance helped India post one of their highest-ever totals in Under-19 cricket, leaving the UAE with an impossible chase.

India eventually bowled out the hosts well short of the target, completing a dominant win and gaining valuable momentum in the competition.

Records or Not, the Impact Remains

While the knock may not be officially recognised due to technical regulations, Suryavanshi’s 171 stands as a powerful statement of his potential. Performances like these often matter more than numbers on paper, especially at the development level.

As the U-19 Asia Cup progresses, Suryavanshi’s innings will continue to be remembered as one of the standout moments of the tournament, even if it doesn’t feature in the official statistics.

About the Author
authorImg
Nitesh Dubey

Nitesh Dubey is a Trainee Sub-Editor at Zee News English with over two years of experience in sports journalism. He began his media career in 2024 as an Assistant Producer at India News before join... Read more

