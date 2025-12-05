Why Virat Kohli Is Celebrating So Fiercely After His Centuries, R Ashwin Reveals The Real Reason Ahead Of IND vs SA 3rd ODI

After facing criticism for his lean patch in Test cricket and stepping away from the format earlier this year, the 37-year-old Kohli appears rejuvenated, determined, and razor-sharp. His recent knocks—135 in Ranchi and 102 in Raipur—were more than statistical milestones; they were statements. Kohli’s masterclass featured elite control against pace and spin, impeccable running between the wickets, and unwavering intent that reminded fans of vintage 2016-era Kohli, but with even better composure.

Ashwin pointed out that Kohli’s batting rhythm, especially his lowered centre of gravity and precise footwork, reflects a player “in a very good space mentally.”

The Aggressive Celebrations: Message Sent?

Ashwin’s comments sparked widespread discussion:

“In many ways, Virat must have thought — are these people doubting me?”

Those fiery celebrations after reaching triple figures seemed like a response to the narrative that Kohli had become a one-format player past his peak. Critics questioned whether he could still dominate ODI cricket the way he once did. Kohli’s answer arrived, loud and unmissable, through his bat and body language.

Ashwin believes Kohli has taken the criticism personally, using it as fuel. By agreeing to play the Vijay Hazare Trophy, the former Indian captain is displaying commitment, clarity, and hunger for more cricket — not less.

Numbers That Speak Louder Than Rumours

In 2025 alone, Kohli’s ODI numbers are elite:

586 runs in 12 innings

Average: 58.60

Strike Rate: 92.72

Three centuries, three fifties

In this series, he has amassed 237 runs at an average of 118.50, becoming a frontrunner for Player of the Series. With the decider set for Visakhapatnam, where he averages nearly 98 with three centuries, the stage is perfectly set for another Kohli special.

Ashwin’s Insight: Communication, Clarity, and Closure

Ashwin’s analysis on Ash Ki Baat revealed that clear communication between Kohli and the team management might have been a turning point. Kohli playing domestic cricket, the intensity in his celebrations, and his revived aggression all paint a picture of a player reclaiming ownership of his narrative.

“You doubted me? Now I have shown what I can do,” Ashwin imagined Kohli saying with every powerful punch of the air after his hundreds.