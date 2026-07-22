/Why Virat Kohli, Rohit Sharma & other cricketers are silent on CJP protest? BCCI rules explained

The ongoing protests organized by the Cockroach Janta Party (CJP) at Jantar Mantar and the attempted “Chalo Sansad” march towards Parliament have generated significant attention and debate on social media platforms. This youth-led movement, guided by individuals such as Abhijeet Dipke and backed by activist Sonam Wangchuk, calls for the resignation of Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan.
The core demands focus on alleged NEET paper leaks, various recruitment scams, rising cases of student suicides, and wider systemic shortcomings in the education sector. A number of celebrities from the film industry and public sphere, including Swara Bhasker, Vir Das, as well as Riteish and Genelia Deshmukh, have extended support by sharing stories or issuing public statements.
Why Virat Kohli, Rohit Sharma, and MS Dhoni Have Stayed Silent?
In contrast, prominent Indian cricketers Virat Kohli, Rohit Sharma, and MS Dhoni have chosen to remain silent on the matter. Their lack of response has triggered criticism and direct comments at protest locations. Some participants have openly questioned why these leading sports figures have not used their influence to back the cause.
BCCI Rules Restrict Political and Social Endorsements
The main explanation stems from the strict regulations enforced by the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) along with the overall code of conduct that applies to Indian cricketers. The BCCI places firm limitations on active players when it comes to political or socio-political endorsements. Players who hold central contracts are barred from taking part in, endorsing, or openly supporting any campaigns that might be viewed as political unless they receive prior clearance from the board. Such restrictions cover social media posts, Instagram stories, and public statements on controversial topics.
These guidelines exist to preserve the neutral character of the sport, safeguard the image of the national team, and prevent any potential clashes with the board’s responsibilities or its ties with the government. Any breach of these rules may lead to penalties, suspension from the team, or complications with player contracts.
BCCI Central Contracts and Conduct Protocols
The BCCI Central Contract and Code of Conduct lack an explicit rule stating, "Players cannot tweet about social issues." Instead, they rely on expansive legal language protecting the sport's "reputation."
The Catch-All Provision: Athlete agreements prohibit public declarations that bring the BCCI, the national squad, or cricket into "disrepute."
Board Interpretation: The BCCI maintains deep ties to state infrastructure for stadium approvals, law enforcement, and tax exemptions. Consequently, an elite player's post opposing or faulting a government department (such as the Education Ministry) may be viewed as sparking political friction that harms the organization's administrative interests. [
Corporate Sponsorships: Financial Constraints
An elite Indian cricketer's strongest restrictions stem from private corporate endorsement contracts rather than sports governance. Top figures like Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma manage extensive brand portfolios across global banking, apparel, insurance, and consumer products.
These commercial agreements contain strict "Morality Clauses." If an athlete divides public opinion by adopting a controversial political or social stance, sponsors retain the legal right to void the contract instantly without compensation. Silence safeguards their commercial assets.
Coordinated Public Messaging
Indian cricketers rarely voice individual dissent, typically expressing opinions that align with official state positions. During the 2021 farmers' demonstrations, following international posts by figures like Rihanna, the Ministry of External Affairs circulated statements featuring #IndiaTogether. Prominent players including Sachin Tendulkar, Virat Kohli, and Rohit Sharma quickly published synchronized posts calling for national solidarity.
Hard to be a cricketer in these times
This situation highlights the delicate balance Indian cricketers must maintain between their public stature and the regulatory framework that governs their actions. While many fans appreciate their on-field performances, they also expect greater social engagement. However, BCCI protocols clearly define the boundaries within which contracted players can operate.
As the CJP protests continue to demand attention and accountability in the education system, the silence from these cricket icons remains a topic of discussion, shaped largely by institutional rules rather than personal indifference.
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