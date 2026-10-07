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Why VVS Laxman will attend senior men's selection meetings going forward? BCCI secretary Devajit Saikia explains

In a picture shared by the BCCI on their social media accounts on Tuesday evening, Laxman was seen in the senior men's selection meeting held at the ACA Stadium in Guwahati.

Published: Oct 07, 2026, 04:12 PM IST|Updated: Oct 07, 2026, 04:12 PM IST
Why VVS Laxman will attend senior men's selection meetings going forward? BCCI secretary Devajit Saikia explains
Image Credit: BCCI

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