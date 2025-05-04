Why Was Dewald Brevis Denied DRS? Costly Umpiring Call Sinks CSK In 2-Run Thriller Against RCB

RCB vs CSK: In a dramatic turn of events at the M Chinnaswamy Stadium, Chennai Super Kings’ young talent Dewald Brevis found himself at the center of a controversy during the high-octane clash against Royal Challengers Bengaluru. Chasing 214 for victory, CSK were counting on the in-form South African to accelerate the innings in the death overs. However, Brevis’ stay at the crease lasted just one delivery as he was adjudged leg-before by the on-field umpire to a full toss from Lungi Ngidi.

As the ball struck his pads, it appeared to be drifting down the leg side. Despite this, Dewald Brevis paused and discussed the possibility of a review with non-striker Ravindra Jadeja before attempting to signal for DRS. However, they were informed that the time limit had expired, making a review impossible. The two players even had a brief argument with the umpire over the timing issue.

Later, replays confirmed that the ball was clearly missing the stumps by a considerable margin. The incident not only sparked debate over the strictness of the DRS timer but also raised concerns about the accuracy of the on-field umpire’s initial decision to give it out.

A Crucial Blow in a Narrow Loss

Brevis' dismissal for a golden duck was a major setback for CSK in a match they eventually lost by just two runs. Following his departure, MS Dhoni stepped in but couldn’t produce his usual finishing magic, managing only 10 off 7 balls. Shivam Dube, brought in as the Impact Player after Dhoni’s exit, also couldn't get CSK over the line.

Mhatre and Jadeja Nearly Pull Off a Miracle

Despite the early blows, CSK mounted a spirited fightback, thanks to a sensational 114-run partnership between 17-year-old Ayush Mhatre and veteran Ravindra Jadeja. Mhatre announced himself on the big stage with a blazing 94 off 48 balls, hitting five sixes and nine fours. Jadeja remained unbeaten on a masterful 77 off 45 deliveries, guiding the chase till the final over.

But with 14 needed off the last six balls, CSK fell agonizingly short, finishing at 211/5. Ngidi’s figures of 3/30, including the crucial breakthrough of Brevis, proved to be the difference for RCB.

Shepherd’s Blitz Turns the Tide for RCB

Earlier in the evening, RCB had a solid foundation thanks to a 97-run opening stand between Jacob Bethell (55) and Virat Kohli (62). The duo batted with authority, setting the tone for a strong total. But the real fireworks came from Romario Shepherd, who stunned the opposition with a 14-ball 53* — the fastest fifty of IPL 2025 and joint second-fastest in the league’s history.

Shepherd’s explosive knock, including four boundaries and six towering sixes, propelled RCB to 213/4, a total that ultimately proved just enough in a nail-biting finish.

Another Classic in the RCB vs CSK Rivalry

The match once again lived up to the expectations of the iconic RCB vs CSK rivalry full of drama, brilliance, and edge-of-the-seat excitement. While CSK will rue the missed review and the timing misjudgment, RCB walk away with two crucial points and a memorable win in front of a raucous home crowd.