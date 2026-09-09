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Why was Gull Feroza fined? Pakistan batter punished for ICC Code of Conduct breach

Pakistan batter Gull Feroza has been fined 10 per cent of her match fee and handed a demerit point for breaching the ICC Code of Conduct during her side’s Women’s Asia Cup Group A match against Hong Kong in Dubai on Monday.

Published: Sep 09, 2026, 10:00 AM IST|Updated: Sep 09, 2026, 10:00 AM IST
Why was Gull Feroza fined? Pakistan batter punished for ICC Code of Conduct breach
Image Credit: Credits - IANS

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Why was Gull Feroza fined? Pakistan batter punished for ICC Code of Conduct breach
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