Fast bowler Harshit Rana, who was a surprise addition to India’s squad ahead of the first Test against England in Leeds, has now been released before the second clash at Edgbaston. The Delhi pacer did not travel with the team from Leeds to Birmingham, sparking speculation about his abrupt exit. However, sources within the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) have clarified the decision.

“Actually, one of the pacers in the main Test team had a niggle,” a BCCI source told IANS. “If the team think-tank wished to have someone who could execute a bouncer-led strategy, it was Rana who fit the bill.”

With the injury scare resolved and the unnamed pacer declared fit, Rana’s presence was no longer required. As a result, he has been released and is already en route back to India.

Backstory: Rana’s Surprising Call-Up Ahead of Leeds Test

Harshit’s inclusion raised questions from the outset, especially considering his underwhelming recent form. The 22-year-old had managed only 1/99 in the India A match against England Lions in Canterbury and had a modest outing in his previous Test appearances during the 2024-25 Border-Gavaskar Trophy, picking up just four wickets at an average above 50.

Despite this, head coach Gautam Gambhir—who mentored Rana during his IPL stint with Kolkata Knight Riders—backed his protégé as a short-term fix, not a long-term addition. Gambhir later admitted after the defeat in Leeds that Harshit was added only as injury cover.

India’s Bowling Woes in Leeds: Selection Under Scrutiny

India's decision to stick with a core pace trio of Jasprit Bumrah, Mohammed Siraj, and Prasidh Krishna—with Shardul Thakur as the seam-bowling all-rounder—didn’t pay dividends in the first Test. While Bumrah was brilliant, picking up a five-wicket haul in the first innings, India’s bowling effort in the fourth innings lacked sting.

England chased down 371, their third-highest successful chase in Test history, with relative ease, handing India a five-wicket loss. The lack of penetration from the supporting bowlers was stark, especially in conditions that traditionally aid swing and seam.

Rana, alongside Akash Deep and Arshdeep Singh, warmed the bench, but his release further narrows India’s pace options for the Edgbaston Test, especially with Bumrah expected to be rotated out for workload management.

With India trailing 0-1 in the five-match Anderson-Tendulkar Trophy, the team is under pressure to regroup and bounce back. The selection dilemma ahead of the second Test starting July 2 now centers around finding the right bowling balance—especially if Bumrah is rested.

The Indian management could look to hand opportunities to fresh legs like Akash Deep or Mukesh Kumar, who were overlooked for the first game despite stronger domestic and A-level credentials than Rana.

India’s batting has shown resilience, with five centuries scored in the first Test, but the bowling unit—outside of Bumrah—needs urgent attention if the visitors are to level the series.