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Why Was I Called?: Mohammad Rizwan takes NCCIA matter to Lahore high court

Pakistan wicketkeeper-batter Mohammad Rizwan has filed a writ petition in the Lahore High Court challenging the summons that the National Cyber Crime Investigation Agency (NCCIA).

Reported ByANI
Published: Sep 17, 2026, 12:45 PM IST|Updated: Sep 17, 2026, 12:46 PM IST
Why Was I Called?: Mohammad Rizwan takes NCCIA matter to Lahore high court
Image Credit: Credits - ANI

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Why Was I Called?: Mohammad Rizwan takes NCCIA matter to Lahore high court
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