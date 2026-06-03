Why was Sourav Ganguly's Z-category security removed? new Bengal government explains

In a major administrative move, the newly established West Bengal state administration has implemented a decision to reduce the personal protection protocol assigned to former Indian national cricket captain and past Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) President, Sourav Ganguly. The operational change was executed by the state security branch following an exhaustive reassessment of local security metrics and an updated threat perception review. The prominent sports figure had previously seen his protective status elevated from the Y designation up to the Z classification back in 2023.

Y Security

Under the older Y specification framework, Ganguly was accompanied by a rotation of three specialized law enforcement officers representing the Special Branch within his immediate protective circle, while an equivalent number of personnel maintained a guard presence at his private Behala home. The subsequent transition to the Z classification had expanded that protective detail significantly, surrounding the Indian cricket legend with a dedicated contingent numbering between 8 and 10 active police personnel. That expanded deployment has now been officially rescinded.

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Shift in State Governance and Strategic Administrative Revisions

The timing of this administrative adjustment directly coincides with a broader, fundamental shift in the state's political landscape. Following the recent West Bengal legislative assembly elections, a newly formed state government has taken charge, bringing an immediate change of leadership to the state. This incoming administration has prioritized a sweeping review of state resources, leading to immediate changes in public policy, local governance, and administrative oversight.

As part of this post election transition, the new leadership has initiated a strict evaluation of state expenditure and personnel allocation. The restructuring of high profile security details reflects the administrative philosophy of the incoming government, which seeks to optimize police deployment across the region.

Structural Analysis Behind the Security Classification Adjustment

The high level Z classification framework was originally extended to Ganguly following a standard departmental review. That premium tier guaranteed a permanent squad of security officers stationed at his Behala residence, while a rolling unit of armed escort vehicles accompanied his movements during any transit inside the state borders.

However, under the updated security protocols instituted by the current administration, the revised threat tracking metrics for the retired athlete do not justify the continuation of the intensive Z classification protocol. While the iconic batsman will remain the recipient of essential civic police protection, the extensive VIP infrastructure, fixed residential sentries, and assigned personal security officers (PSOs) linked to the Z tier have been officially drawn down.

State Wide reorganization

State administrative officials clarified that the reduction applied to Ganguly's security detail does not represent an isolated or targeted executive action. Instead, the modification stands as a single component within a comprehensive, state-wide reorganization of all VIP protection protocols managed by the incoming government.

Departmental reports indicate that the primary goal of this institutional overhaul is to strictly align public protective deployments with an individual's current constitutional duties, active official status, and verified real-time threat data. Under the current criteria, the state concluded that Ganguly's active public profile does not intersect with the heightened risk indicators necessary to maintain a Z category deployment.