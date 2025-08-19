Advertisement
trendingNowenglish2948471https://zeenews.india.com/cricket/why-wasnt-shreyas-iyer-picked-in-indias-squad-for-asia-cup-2025-chief-selector-ajit-agarkar-says-this-2948471.html
NewsCricket
SHREYAS IYER

Why Wasn't Shreyas Iyer Picked In India's Squad For Asia Cup 2025? Chief Selector Ajit Agarkar Says THIS

Shreyas Iyer hasn't been picked in the India's squad for Asia Cup 2025 despite his superb performance for Punjab Kings in the IPL 2025 season.

 

Written By Avinash Kumar|Last Updated: Aug 19, 2025, 03:48 PM IST|Source: Bureau
  • India have announced their 15-member squad for the Asia Cup 2025
  • Shreyas Iyer hasn't been picked in the India's squad for Asia Cup 2025
  • Shreyas scored 604 runs in 17 matches at a strike rate of 175.07 during the IPL 2025 season.
Follow Us

Trending Photos

Why Wasn't Shreyas Iyer Picked In India's Squad For Asia Cup 2025? Chief Selector Ajit Agarkar Says THISPic credit: IANS

India have announced their 15-member squad for the Asia Cup 2025, which will be played in the United Arab Emirates (UAE) from September 9 to 28. Suryakumar Yadav will captain India in next month’s Asia Cup as the team looks to clinch a record-extending ninth title.

Interestingly, star batter Shreyas Iyer failed to get a place in India squad for the Asia Cup 2025 despite his superb performance for Punjab Kings in the IPL 2025 season.

Shreyas, the Punjab Kings captain, led from the front during IPL 2025 and took his team to the final, where they lost to RCB by 6 runs. He scored 604 runs in 17 matches at a strike rate of 175.07 during the IPL 2025 season, showcasing exceptional batting form.

After his impressive show in the IPL 2025, Shreyas was expected to be picked in the India squad for the Asia Cup 2025. However, chairman of selectors Ajit Agarkar said that Iyer will have to wait for his chances.

“Shreyas Iyer. No fault of his. Got to tell me who he can replace? At the moment, he will have to wait for his chance," said Agarkar in the press conference.

India, who are the defending champions, will play their Group A matches against UAE and the high-stakes clash against Pakistan at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium on September 10 and 14 respectively, while its clash against Oman is slated to happen at the Sheikh Zayed Cricket Stadium in Abu Dhabi on September 19.

India squad For Asia Cup 2025: Suryakumar Yadav (c), Shubman Gill, Abhishek Sharma, Tilak Varma, Hardik Pandya, Shivam Dube, Jitesh Sharma, Axar Patel, Jasprit Bumrah, Varun Chakaravarthy, Arshdeep Singh, Kuldeep Yadav, Sanju Samson, Harshit Rana, Rinku Singh

2025 Men’s T20 Asia Cup Full Schedule

September 9 - Afghanistan vs Hong Kong China, Abu Dhabi

September 10 - India vs UAE, Dubai

September 11 - Bangladesh vs Hong Kong China, Abu Dhabi

September 12 - Pakistan vs Oman, Dubai

September 13 - Bangladesh vs Sri Lanka, Abu Dhabi

September 14 - India vs Pakistan, Dubai

September 15 - UAE vs Oman, Abu Dhabi

September 15 - Sri Lanka vs Hong Kong China, Dubai

September 16 - Bangladesh vs Afghanistan, Abu Dhabi

September 17 - Pakistan vs UAE, Dubai

September 18 - Sri Lanka vs Afghanistan, Abu Dhabi

September 19 - India vs Oman, Abu Dhabi

September 20 – B1 vs B2, Dubai

September 21 – A1 vs A2, Dubai

September 23 – A2 vs B1, Abu Dhabi

September 24 – A1 vs B2, Dubai

September 25 – A2 vs B2, Dubai

September 26 – A1 vs B1, Dubai

September 28 – Final, Dubai

Stay informed on all the latest news, real-time breaking news updates, and follow all the important headlines in india news andworld News on Zee News.

About the Author
authorImg
Avinash Kumar

Avinash Kumar is a sports journalist with Zee News English and specialises in conducting exclusive interviews and ground reporting, having covered multiple tournaments like the ODI World Cup, IPL, ... Read more

Advertisement

Live Tv

Advertisement

Trending news

Murshidabad
Will Hindus get justice in Bengal's Murshidabad?
DNA Video
DNA: Uproar over freebies in Delhi!
Shahrukh Pathan
DNA: AIMIM plans to field 2020 Delhi riots accused Shahrukh Pathan
DNA Video
DNA: A report showing the reality of Bangladesh
DNA Video
DNA: Power Theft Allegations Against SP MP Ziaur Rahman Barq
DNA Video
DNA: Hot Tea Linked to Cancer Risk!
DNA Video
DNA: Why Jordan Fears After Syria’s Coup?
DNA Video
DNA: NSA Ajit Doval’s China Visit - Inside Story
DNA Video
DNA: Gandhi Family Ruined My Career, says Mani Shankar Aiyar
DNA Video
DNA: Ground Report- Tight Security Arrangements for Mahakumbh
NEWS ON ONE CLICK