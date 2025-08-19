India have announced their 15-member squad for the Asia Cup 2025, which will be played in the United Arab Emirates (UAE) from September 9 to 28. Suryakumar Yadav will captain India in next month’s Asia Cup as the team looks to clinch a record-extending ninth title.

Interestingly, star batter Shreyas Iyer failed to get a place in India squad for the Asia Cup 2025 despite his superb performance for Punjab Kings in the IPL 2025 season.

Shreyas, the Punjab Kings captain, led from the front during IPL 2025 and took his team to the final, where they lost to RCB by 6 runs. He scored 604 runs in 17 matches at a strike rate of 175.07 during the IPL 2025 season, showcasing exceptional batting form.

After his impressive show in the IPL 2025, Shreyas was expected to be picked in the India squad for the Asia Cup 2025. However, chairman of selectors Ajit Agarkar said that Iyer will have to wait for his chances.

“Shreyas Iyer. No fault of his. Got to tell me who he can replace? At the moment, he will have to wait for his chance," said Agarkar in the press conference.

India, who are the defending champions, will play their Group A matches against UAE and the high-stakes clash against Pakistan at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium on September 10 and 14 respectively, while its clash against Oman is slated to happen at the Sheikh Zayed Cricket Stadium in Abu Dhabi on September 19.

India squad For Asia Cup 2025: Suryakumar Yadav (c), Shubman Gill, Abhishek Sharma, Tilak Varma, Hardik Pandya, Shivam Dube, Jitesh Sharma, Axar Patel, Jasprit Bumrah, Varun Chakaravarthy, Arshdeep Singh, Kuldeep Yadav, Sanju Samson, Harshit Rana, Rinku Singh

2025 Men’s T20 Asia Cup Full Schedule

September 9 - Afghanistan vs Hong Kong China, Abu Dhabi

September 10 - India vs UAE, Dubai

September 11 - Bangladesh vs Hong Kong China, Abu Dhabi

September 12 - Pakistan vs Oman, Dubai

September 13 - Bangladesh vs Sri Lanka, Abu Dhabi

September 14 - India vs Pakistan, Dubai

September 15 - UAE vs Oman, Abu Dhabi

September 15 - Sri Lanka vs Hong Kong China, Dubai

September 16 - Bangladesh vs Afghanistan, Abu Dhabi

September 17 - Pakistan vs UAE, Dubai

September 18 - Sri Lanka vs Afghanistan, Abu Dhabi

September 19 - India vs Oman, Abu Dhabi

September 20 – B1 vs B2, Dubai

September 21 – A1 vs A2, Dubai

September 23 – A2 vs B1, Abu Dhabi

September 24 – A1 vs B2, Dubai

September 25 – A2 vs B2, Dubai

September 26 – A1 vs B1, Dubai

September 28 – Final, Dubai