Why Will Jasprit Bumrah Take Test Retirement After This Test According To Mohammed Kaif? Know Here

Former India cricketer Mohammad Kaif has raised concerns about Jasprit Bumrah’s Test future, suggesting the pace spearhead might soon retire from the longest format. Bumrah has appeared off-colour during the ongoing Manchester Test against England, consistently bowling at speeds between 130-135 kmph , a noticeable drop from his earlier performances in the Anderson-Tendulkar Trophy, especially at Headingley and Lord's, where he regularly clocked over 140 kmph.

In the first innings of the fourth Test, Bumrah has managed just one wicket, dismissing England wicketkeeper Jamie Smith. At one point during the second session, he was seen holding his ankle, raising further concerns. Although he returned to bowl in the final session, commentators observed that he wasn’t bowling at full intensity and was noticeably cautious in his approach.

Kaif believes this could be a sign of things to come. "Jasprit Bumrah, I don't think you will see him playing in the upcoming Test matches. And he might even take retirement. He is struggling with his body. His body has totally given up. His speeds have been on the lower side in the Manchester Test. There is no speed in this Test match," Kaif said in a video shared on X (formerly Twitter).

Bumrah to retire from tests? pic.twitter.com/PnMR2y6oEi — Mohammad Kaif (@MohammadKaif) July 26, 2025

Kaif went on to highlight Bumrah's character and selflessness: "And he is a selfless person. If he feels that he is not able to give 100 per cent for the country, that he is not able to win the match, that he is not getting the wickets, then he himself will refuse. This is my gut feel," he added.

Previous Concerns

Bumrah has previously struggled with injuries, notably missing three months of action due to a back spasm sustained during the final Test of the Border-Gavaskar Trophy in Sydney. He also sat out of the Champions Trophy due to fitness concerns. As a precaution, it was already decided before the current series began that Bumrah would play only three Tests to manage his workload. However, Kaif noted that his pace has declined across all three appearances in England.

Urging fans to prepare for the possibility of Bumrah stepping away from red-ball cricket, Kaif remarked: "But the speed, he is throwing the ball at a speed of 130-125. And the wicket he got, the catch that the keeper took, he also caught it by diving. His passion is the same. But he has lost to his body. He has lost to his fitness. His body is not supporting him."

He further added, "His failure in this Test match clearly shows that I feel there will be problems in the Test matches. You may not see him playing. First, Virat Kohli went. Then Rohit Sharma went. Ashwin is not there. Now, without Bumrah, get used to it, Indian fans. I feel that you will have to get used to watching Test matches without him as well."

Despite his concerns, Kaif expressed hope that his prediction turns out to be incorrect. "I pray that my prediction is wrong. But what I saw in this Test match, I feel that he is not enjoying himself. His mind is sharp, but he has lost to his body," he concluded.