The ICC is set to approve a continental qualification system to determine the six participating teams for cricket’s return at the 2028 Los Angeles Olympics. This means Full Member nations such as Pakistan, New Zealand, and Sri Lanka, among others, could potentially miss out on the sport's long-awaited Olympic comeback. ESPNCricinfo confirmed it with a report.

Continental Qualification Proposal

ESPNcricinfo reports that during the recent AGM, the ICC discussed a proposal that would grant one spot per continent. Although some specifics remain to be finalized, the majority supported this move, while a minority expressed reservations.

Under this system, each of the six teams - both men’s and women’s will need to qualify via their respective continental pathways. Cricket will be included for the first time since Paris 1900, with medal contests scheduled from July 14 to 29. The initial idea of selecting the top six teams based on rankings at a cut-off date has been replaced by this inclusive model, aligning more closely with the Olympic spirit.

Projected Lineup by Current Rankings

Based on current ICC T20 rankings:

India (Asia)

Australia (Oceania)

England (Europe)

South Africa (Africa)

For the Americas, the spot may go to either the United States or a Caribbean island nation. The U.S. is under special consideration due to its status as the host country.

However, there are lingering doubts:

More Information

The U.S. men's squad largely consists of residents who are not naturalised citizens.

The U.S. women's team is not yet within the top 20 rankings.

A final decision is expected at the ICC’s quarterly meeting in October.

Great Britain & West Indies Representation

To enable broader representation:

The ECB, Cricket Scotland, and Cricket Ireland have come together as Great Britain Cricket, permitting players from England, Scotland, and Northern Ireland to represent Great Britain. For the West Indies, Cricket West Indies proposed two options: an internal tournament among Caribbean nations or a global qualification pathway involving multiple ICC regions. A global qualifier is also being planned to decide one additional team, though the structure is still under review.

Official Perspectives

ECB Chairman Richard Thompson told BBC’s Test Match Special that the IOC favors a model with representation from each continent, which reflects its core values: “The preference from the IOC is to work to the ‘five ring’ principle, which is teams from each of the continents represent their continent.”

Looking ahead, the ICC aims to expand the number of participants to eight–ten teams at Brisbane 2032 and possibly 10-12 by 2036. Thompson added: “The hope is, when we get to Brisbane, we might be up to eight or ten teams. And in 2036… cricket will be front and centre. … When we get to act 2036 … cricket will be front and centre.” However, he emphasised that since cricket’s Olympic inclusion is by invitation, it must conform to IOC rules emphasizing global representation over rankings alone.