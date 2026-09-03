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Why won’t MS Dhoni play as CSK’s Impact Player? S Badrinath reveals

Former Chennai Super Kings batter S Badrinath has revealed that MS Dhoni does not see himself taking the field as an Impact Player, saying the former India captain personally conveyed his preference to continue as a full-time wicketkeeper.

Reported ByIANS
Published: Sep 03, 2026, 12:30 PM IST|Updated: Sep 03, 2026, 12:30 PM IST
Why won’t MS Dhoni play as CSK’s Impact Player? S Badrinath reveals
Image Credit: Credits - IANS

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IANS

IANS

Indo-Asian News Service (IANS) is a private Indian news agency. 

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