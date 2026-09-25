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  • /WI Head coach Darren Sammy fires major warning vs India says, 'Not won a series in India for 24 years; now is a great opportunity'

WI Head coach Darren Sammy fires major warning vs India says, 'Not won a series in India for 24 years; now is a great opportunity'

West Indies head coach Daren Sammy believes the upcoming three-match ODI series against India will provide his team with a valuable opportunity to test themselves against the world’s No. 1 side.

Reported ByIANS
Published: Sep 25, 2026, 07:15 AM IST|Updated: Sep 25, 2026, 07:17 AM IST
WI Head coach Darren Sammy fires major warning vs India says, 'Not won a series in India for 24 years; now is a great opportunity'
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Indo-Asian News Service (IANS) is a private Indian news agency. 

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WI Head coach Darren Sammy fires major warning vs India says, 'Not won a series in India for 24 years; now is a great opportunity'
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