/WI Head coach Darren Sammy fires major warning vs India says, 'Not won a series in India for 24 years; now is a great opportunity'

Sammy highlighted the progress made by the batting unit, with Shai Hope and Keacy Carty forming an important partnership, while other players have also contributed with hundreds. “Our batting has come a long way during this period. Shai Hope is not the only one scoring hundreds. We’ve gotten hundreds from different players,” he said. The coach also pointed to the return of Alzarri Joseph, who was part of Antigua’s CPL title-winning campaign, while young players including Jewel Andrew are set to get opportunities. “Everybody will be getting an opportunity. Because after that, I think this is probably our last ODI series. It is our last ODI series of the year,” Sammy said.