WI T20 WC 2016 win, Mecca Of Indian cricket, Oldest venue: All you need to know about T20 World Cup 2026 venue: Eden Gardens, Kolkata

The Eden Gardens in Kolkata, often hailed as the "Mecca of Indian cricket," stands as the oldest and most storied cricket venue in India. As the ICC Men's T20 World Cup 2026 unfolds in February and March, this iconic stadium nestled in the heart of the city promises electric atmospheres with its massive, passionate crowd turning every match into high theatre. Here's a comprehensive look at the stadium’s history, pitch conditions, records, and what to expect during the tournament.A Legacy of Passion and Iconic Moments

Built in 1864, Eden Gardens is India's oldest cricket ground, evolving from colonial-era matches to modern floodlit spectacles. Renowned for its roaring crowds, a boundary here can spark deafening cheers that echo across the Hooghly River, while a collapse silences tens of thousands. The venue has hosted defining moments: VVS Laxman and Rahul Dravid's epic 2001 Test turnaround against Australia, Rohit Sharma's 264 in 2014, and India's thrilling chases. It staged the 1987 ODI World Cup final and the 2016 T20 World Cup final. As home to Kolkata Knight Riders in the IPL, it continues to deliver drama.

T20I Records & Statistical Breakdown

Eden Gardens in T20Is (around 11-13 matches historically) offers a balanced but increasingly batting-friendly track, with good bounce and a fast outfield. Recent trends show higher scoring, though T20Is average lower than IPL games.Team Stats Highest Team Total: 201/5 (Pakistan vs Bangladesh, 2016 World T20).

Lowest Team Total: 70 (Bangladesh vs New Zealand, 2016).

Average 1st Innings: Approximately 143-152.

Wins Batting First vs Chasing: Roughly even (batting first ~5 wins, chasing ~6 in limited data), but dew often gives chasers an edge in night games.

Individual Standouts Most Runs: Virat Kohli (India) leads with around 139 runs in T20Is here.

Highest Individual Score: Chris Gayle (West Indies) – 118 or Marlon Samuels' 85* in key matches; aggressive knocks shine.

Most Wickets: Harshal Patel (India) has notable hauls (e.g., 7 in limited games); Mustafizur Rahman holds best figures.

Best Bowling Figures: Mustafizur Rahman (Bangladesh) – 5/22 vs New Zealand (2016); other strong spells include Kuldeep Yadav's 4-wicket hauls.

Add Zee News as a Preferred Source

The Pitch: What the Players Face

The surface, relaid with black soil, provides consistent bounce and pace early, favoring stroke-makers and short boundaries for six-hitting. It can slow down later, assisting spinners with grip and turn in middle overs. Early Play: Pacers get swing/seam and bounce in powerplay.

Middle Overs: Batters dominate with true pace; spinners gain control as it wears.

The Dew Factor: Kolkata's humidity brings significant dew in evening matches, making the ball slippery and harder to grip—teams winning the toss often bowl first to chase under lights. Expect competitive totals (160-180+ possible) with second innings easier if dew plays heavily.

T20 World Cup 2026: Key Fixtures at Eden Gardens

The stadium hosts 6 matches (potentially more if adjustments occur), focusing on Group C clashes and knockouts:

Feb 7: West Indies vs Scotland

Feb 9: Scotland vs Italy

Feb 14: England vs Scotland

Feb 16: England vs Italy

Feb 19: West Indies vs Italy

March 1: Super 8 Stage – Group 1: X1 vs X3

March 4: Semi-final 1 (provisional, if Pakistan do not qualify; otherwise shared venue)