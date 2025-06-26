WI vs AUS 1st Test: West Indies Bowl Out Australia For 180, Aussie Pacers Hit Back In Barbados

WI vs AUS: The first Test between West Indies and Australia at Kensington Oval, Barbados began with high drama, as both teams' fast bowlers dominated on a lively pitch. Australia were bowled out for just 180 runs, but their pacers hit back strongly to leave the West Indies struggling at 57/4 by the end of the opening day.

Joseph and Seales Shine for West Indies

The West Indies fast bowling pair of Shamar Joseph and Jayden Seales led the charge. Joseph struck early, removing Sam Konstas and Cameron Green in quick succession and later dismissed Usman Khawaja and Beau Webster, finishing the day with 4/46 from 16 hostile overs.

Seales cleaned up the lower order, ending with a brilliant 5/60, his third five-wicket haul in Test cricket. He removed key batters including Alex Carey, Pat Cummins, and Mitchell Starc.

“It was really special for me,” Seales said after the day’s play. “The pitch was a bit slower than expected, so we focused on bowling fuller. It worked.”

Missed Chances Cost Windies More Wickets

Despite the strong bowling, the West Indies hurt themselves in the field. Brandon King, on debut, dropped three catches at gully, while captain Roston Chase dropped Usman Khawaja at slip when he was on just 6. Khawaja went on to score 47.

These missed chances allowed Australia to recover from a poor start of 22/3 to post a slightly more respectable total, thanks largely to a partnership between Khawaja and Travis Head.

Head Leads Australia with Counter-Attacking 59

Travis Head played a fluent knock of 59 off 78 balls, hitting nine boundaries. He shared an 89-run fourth-wicket partnership with Khawaja, which steadied Australia after early losses. However, once Head was dismissed by Justin Greaves after tea, the Aussies lost their last six wickets for just 39 runs.

Australia’s Pacers Hit Back Late in the Day

Australia’s pace trio of Mitchell Starc, Pat Cummins, and Josh Hazlewood ensured their team stayed in the contest. Starc struck first, removing Kraigg Brathwaite and John Campbell. Cummins got Keacy Carty, while Hazlewood clean-bowled nightwatchman Jomel Warrican to keep West Indies in check.

With both teams exchanging early blows, Day 2 promises more excitement. West Indies will look to recover and take a first-innings lead, while Australia will aim to continue their bowling dominance and gain control of the Test.