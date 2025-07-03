WI Vs AUS 2nd Test FREE Live Streaming Details: When And Where To Watch West Indies vs Australia Grenada Test Match Live Telecast On TV, Mobile APPs Online

WI vs AUS: Australia will aim to wrap up the three-match series when they face West Indies in the second Test starting Thursday, July 3, at the National Cricket Stadium in Grenada. The visitors are riding high after a stunning comeback win in the first Test in Barbados.

Aussies Stage Comeback in Series Opener

In the first Test, Australia found themselves on the back foot after being dismissed for just 180 in the first innings. However, the bowlers responded strongly, limiting the West Indies to 190. Travis Head then anchored the second innings with a composed half-century, helping Australia set a challenging target of 301 runs. The West Indies, led by Roston Chase, faltered under pressure. Their batting collapsed dramatically, losing all 10 wickets in just 34 overs for 141 runs. Josh Hazlewood was the standout bowler, picking up seven wickets across both innings, including a five-wicket haul in the second.

Steve Smith Returns to Boost Australia

Australia will be strengthened by the return of veteran batter Steve Smith, who missed the opening Test due to a finger injury sustained during the World Test Championship final. Smith will replace Josh Inglis in the playing XI and is expected to provide stability to the batting order in what are expected to be testing conditions.

WI vs AUS 2nd Test: Match Details

Dates: July 3 to July 7

Venue: National Cricket Stadium, Grenada

Start Time: 7:30 PM IST

Toss Time: 7:00 PM IST

WI vs AUS 2nd Test Live Streaming Details

When will the second Test match between West Indies and Australia take place?

The second Test between West Indies and Australia will be played from July 3 to July 7.

Where will the second Test match between West Indies and Australia be held?

The match will take place at the National Cricket Stadium in Grenada.

At what time will the second Test match between West Indies and Australia begin?

The second Test will begin at 7:30 PM IST. The toss will be conducted at 7:00 PM IST.

Where to watch the live telecast of the second Test match between West Indies and Australia in India?

The match will not be available for live telecast on any TV channels in India.

Where to watch the live stream of the second Test match between West Indies and Australia in India?

Fans can catch the live streaming of the match on the FanCode app and website in India.

WI vs AUS: Full Squads

West Indies: Kraigg Brathwaite, John Campbell, Keacy Carty, Brandon King, Roston Chase (c), Shai Hope (wk), Justin Greaves, Alzarri Joseph, Jomel Warrican, Shamar Joseph, Jayden Seales, Tevin Imlach, Anderson Phillip, Kevlon Anderson, Mikyle Louis, Johann Layne.

Australia: Sam Konstas, Usman Khawaja, Cameron Green, Josh Inglis, Travis Head, Beau Webster, Alex Carey (wk), Pat Cummins (c), Mitchell Starc, Nathan Lyon, Josh Hazlewood, Steven Smith, Sean Abbott, Scott Boland, Marnus Labuschagne, Matthew Kuhnemann.