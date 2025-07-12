WI vs AUS 3rd Test Live Streaming: How to Watch West Indies vs Australia Pink-Ball Test Online In India?

The stage is set for an electrifying finale to the three-match Test series as West Indies host Australia in the 3rd Test, a historic day-night pink-ball encounter at Sabina Park, Jamaica. With Australia already leading the series 2-0, they aim for a clean sweep, while the West Indies will fight to restore pride in front of a home crowd. This match also marks a major milestone, Mitchell Starc's 100th Test, making him only the second Australian fast bowler after Glenn McGrath to achieve this feat.

Here’s everything you need to know about the live telecast, streaming, match time, and more for fans watching from India.

Match Details: WI vs AUS 3rd Test

Fixture: West Indies vs Australia – 3rd Test (Day/Night)

Date: July 12–16, 2025

Venue: Sabina Park, Kingston, Jamaica

Format: Day/Night Test with Pink Duke's Ball

Series Status: Australia leads 2–0

Match Timing in India (IST)

Toss Time: July 12, Saturday – 11:30 PM IST

Match Start: July 13, Sunday – 12:00 AM IST (Midnight)

How to Watch WI vs AUS 3rd Test Live in India

Unlike traditional broadcasting on Indian television, this Test match will not be available on any TV channel in India. However, fans can still enjoy live coverage through online streaming.

Live Streaming in India:

Platform: FanCode (App and Website)

Subscription Required: Yes (monthly or match pass)

Languages: English commentary with live match coverage

Note: There will be no Sony Sports or Star Sports coverage for this Test in India.

Pink-Ball Factor

This is Australia’s first-ever overseas pink-ball Test, with the Dukes ball instead of the Kookaburra. Sabina Park will host its first day-night Test match under lights, expect swing under twilight.

Possible Changes in Playing XIs

Australia may consider a rotation of spinners and pacers, with Nathan Lyon’s spot under review. West Indies may bring in young pacers after back-to-back collapses in the first two Tests.

Series Recap

1st Test (Barbados): Australia won by an innings and 134 runs

2nd Test (Port of Spain): Dominant again, Australia won by 9 wickets

Australia’s pace trio and consistent top-order performances have proved too strong for a struggling Windies side that’s lacked batting depth and control in the field.