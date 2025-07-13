WI vs AUS 3rd Test: Shamar Joseph Leads West Indies Fightback As Australia Crumble Under Lights At Sabina Park

The West Indies continued their resurgence in the final Test of the series with a dominant performance on Day 1 of the day-night Test against Australia at Sabina Park, Jamaica. After losing the first two Tests, the hosts finally found rhythm as their pace attack dismantled the Australian batting line-up for just 225 runs under lights. Shamar Joseph led the way with figures of 4/33, while Justin Greaves and Jayden Seales supported well with three wickets apiece. The West Indies then batted cautiously under lights to reach 12/1 at stumps.

Australia Falter After Winning Toss

Australia captain Pat Cummins won the toss and chose to bat first, but it didn’t take long for cracks to appear in the batting order. Youngster Sam Konstas once again failed to impress, falling LBW to Greaves for 17. Usman Khawaja struggled for fluency and was dismissed for 23 off 92 balls by Joseph, thanks to a sharp catch by Shai Hope behind the stumps.

Smith and Green Steady Briefly

Steven Smith (48) and Cameron Green (46) attempted to rebuild the innings with a 61-run stand, but both fell just short of their half-centuries as the ball began to seam and swing post-tea under floodlights. The middle-order then collapsed as Travis Head (20), Matt Short (1), and Alex Carey (21) were dismissed in quick succession.

Joseph, Seales Clean Up the Tail

Jayden Seales returned to remove Pat Cummins for 24 as the Aussie captain went for a third six but holed out. Mitchell Starc lasted just one delivery, and Joseph claimed his fourth wicket by dismissing Josh Hazlewood to wrap up the innings for 225.

Starc Strikes Early in Reply

Facing a tricky session under the lights, West Indies openers faced an uphill task. With Mikyle Louis and John Campbell both unavailable to bat due to injuries, Tagenarine Chanderpaul and debutant Kevlon Anderson were promoted. Starc struck quickly, clean bowling Anderson for 3 to claim his 396th Test scalp.

Captain Chase, King Steady Ship at Stumps

Despite several close calls, captain Roston Chase and opener Matthew Forde held firm against Starc and Cummins to finish Day 1 at 16/1. Their gritty effort ensured the West Indies ended the day with momentum in their favour.

Team Changes and Key Omissions

In a bold move, Australia dropped Nathan Lyon for the first time in 12 years, opting for an all-seam attack that included Cummins, Starc, Hazlewood, and recalled pacer Scott Boland. West Indies, meanwhile, included left-arm spinner Jomel Warrican and handed a debut to Anderson while resting struggling veteran Kraigg Brathwaite.

Australia entered the match with a 2-0 lead in the Frank Worrell Trophy, having won by 159 runs in Barbados and 133 runs in Grenada. However, Day 1 at Sabina Park suggests a potential turning point as West Indies finally look competitive in the pink-ball format.