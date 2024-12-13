WI vs BAN: Amir Jangoo etched his name in history with a sensational unbeaten 104 on debut as West Indies chased down a daunting 322-run target against Bangladesh in St Kitts to secure a 3-0 series win. Jangoo became the first West Indian in 46 years to score a century on ODI debut, guiding his team with two vital partnerships in a thrilling finish.

Jangoo’s knock featured six boundaries and four towering sixes, forming a crucial 132-run fifth-wicket stand with Keacy Carty, who scored a determined 95. After a brief wobble in the middle overs, Jangoo joined forces with Gudakesh Motie, forging an unbeaten 91-run stand for the seventh wicket. Motie contributed a rapid 44 off 31 balls, laced with three sixes and three fours, ensuring West Indies completed their fourth successful 300-plus chase in ODI history.

Bangladesh’s Strong Batting

Bangladesh seemed poised for a strong total despite an early collapse, losing Tanzid Hasan and Litton Das within three overs. Mehidy Hasan Miraz (77 off 73) and Soumya Sarkar (73 off 73) resurrected the innings with a brilliant 136-run partnership for the third wicket.

Soumya, dropped twice during his innings, punished the West Indies bowlers with six fours and four sixes, showcasing his attacking intent. Mehidy mirrored the aggression, finding the boundary regularly and building momentum through the middle overs. Soumya fell to Motie after a rollicking knock, while Mehidy was run out after attempting a risky second run.

Mahmudullah (52 off 38) and Jaker Ali (40 off 27) added fireworks in the death overs, smashing 59 runs in the final four overs. Mahmudullah hit two sixes while Jaker found the boundary with innovative strokes, propelling Bangladesh to 322.

West Indies’ Steely Chase

Chasing 322, the West Indies top order faltered early, but Jangoo and Carty steadied the innings with a mix of aggression and composure. Despite losing Carty and a couple of quick wickets, Jangoo’s calm head and Motie’s fearless hitting ensured the hosts crossed the finish line with an over to spare.