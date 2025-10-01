WI vs NEP 3rd T20: West Indies Crush Nepal By 10 Wickets In Sharjah To End T20I Series On High

WI vs NEP: The West Indies finished their three-match T20I series against Nepal with a commanding performance, sealing a dominant 10-wicket victory in Sharjah on Tuesday (September 30). Although the series was already lost after defeats in the first two games, the Caribbean side ensured they didn’t leave empty-handed, putting together a complete all-round display to sign off with a consolation win in style.

Nepal’s Promising Start Fizzles Out

Nepal began their innings on a promising note as openers Kushal Bhurtel and Kushal Malla provided a solid foundation in the powerplay. The pair showed intent early on, collecting 37 runs in the first six overs and putting the West Indian bowlers under pressure. Their aggressive approach hinted at another strong performance, but once Jason Holder and Akeal Hosein found their rhythm, the momentum shifted dramatically.

Holder struck with a crucial breakthrough to dismiss Bhurtel, while Hosein soon followed with the wicket of Malla. The back-to-back blows left Nepal reeling, and their middle order failed to rebuild. Captain Rohit Paudel fell cheaply for just 8 runs, and Gulsan Jha’s unfortunate run-out further dented the innings. From 37/0, Nepal slipped to 85/4, with their hopes of posting a competitive total fading rapidly.

Simmonds Runs Through Nepal’s Batting Line-Up

The real damage came from left-arm pacer Ramon Simmonds, who bowled one of the spells of the series. Charging in with pace and accuracy, Simmonds ripped through Nepal’s middle and lower order to return figures of 4/15 in his four overs. His ability to generate bounce and movement proved too much for Nepal’s batters to handle.

Youngster Jediah Blades also chipped in with two crucial wickets, ensuring Nepal never found a way back into the contest. The side was eventually bowled out for just 122 in 19.5 overs, a below-par score given the conditions and ground dimensions. What began with promise quickly turned into a disappointing collapse.

Jangoo and Auguste Seal Chase Effortlessly

Chasing 123, West Indies openers Amir Jangoo and Ackeem Auguste ensured there were no hiccups. After a steady start, the pair accelerated brilliantly from the ninth over onwards. Jangoo, who survived an early scare after being dropped on the first ball of the innings, made Nepal pay heavily. He went on to smash an unbeaten 74 off just 40 balls, peppered with boundaries and towering sixes.

At the other end, Auguste provided solid support with an unbeaten 41, rotating strike well and punishing loose deliveries. Together, the duo made the chase look effortless, guiding West Indies to victory in just 12.2 overs without losing a wicket.

Consolation Win for the Caribbean Side

While the series was already out of their hands, West Indies will take satisfaction from ending on a positive note. Their bowlers set up the win by restricting Nepal, and the openers finished the job clinically. Nepal, on the other hand, will still celebrate their historic series triumph, but their batting collapse in the final game will leave them with lessons to carry forward.