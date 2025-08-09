WI vs PAK 1st ODI: Babar Azam Overtakes Shakib Al Hasan In International Runs Tally

Pakistan skipper Babar Azam continued to underline his status as one of the most consistent batters in modern cricket with a fluent 47-run knock in the first ODI against the West Indies in Tarouba. His innings not only played a key role in Pakistan’s five-wicket win but also saw him achieve another personal milestone, surpassing Bangladesh legend Shakib Al Hasan in total international runs.

A Confident Return to ODI Cricket

Chasing a target of 281, Babar walked in with his usual calm demeanor. Even after a brief interruption in play, he remained unfazed, timing the ball beautifully and finding the gaps with precision. His knock included well-placed boundaries and showcased the composure that has been the hallmark of his career.

Though he fell just three runs short of a half-century, his contribution provided the stability Pakistan needed in the middle order, ensuring the run chase stayed on track.

Milestone in the Record Books

With this innings, Babar’s international run tally now stands at 14,740 runs from 319 matches and 358 innings, including 31 centuries and 102 fifties. This feat took him past Shakib Al Hasan’s record of 14,730 runs in 447 matches and 491 innings, a testament to Babar’s quicker accumulation of runs compared to many of his peers.

Stats Snapshot: Babar vs Shakib

Babar Azam: 14,740 runs, 319 matches, 31 hundreds, 102 fifties

Shakib Al Hasan: 14,730 runs, 447 matches, 14 hundreds, 100 fifties

This comparison highlights not just the volume but the efficiency with which Babar has climbed the all-time charts.

Focus on the Series Ahead

While this was not his highest score, the innings reflected Babar’s form and determination. With the first game in Pakistan’s bag, the skipper will look to convert his starts into big hundreds in the remaining matches, as the team aims to dominate the series and build momentum ahead of future tournaments.