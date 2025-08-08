WI vs PAK 1st ODI- Dream11 Picks, Playing XI & Pitch Report, Tips & Tricks To Win Mega Contest

The first ODI of the three-match series between West Indies and Pakistan will take place at Brian Lara Stadium in Trinidad on August 8 at 11:30 PM IST. Following an exciting T20I series, both teams are eager to make a strong start in the 50-over format. Pakistan will welcome back key players such as Babar Azam, Naseem Shah, and captain Muhammad Rizwan.

West Indies, led by Shai Hope, have retained most of their T20I squad except for Jason Holder. With their recent form declining, the Windies are hoping for substantial performances to change their fortunes.

Match Details:

Date: August 8, 2025

Time: 11:30 PM IST

Venue: Brian Lara Stadium, Tarouba, Trinidad

Broadcast: The live stream is available exclusively on the FanCode app and website.

Head-to-Head Record in ODIs:

Matches Played: 137

West Indies Wins: 71

Pakistan Wins: 63

No Result/Tied: 3

Pitch Report:

The Brian Lara Stadium pitch tends to be slow and tricky, with uneven bounce expected to become more pronounced as the game progresses, favoring bowlers. Rain could further assist the bowlers, making this a challenging surface for batters.

Probable Playing XIs:

West Indies:

Keacy Carty, Brandon King, Evin Lewis, Shai Hope (Captain & Wicketkeeper), Gudakesh Motie, Roston Chase, Sherfane Rutherford, Romario Shepherd, Justin Greaves, Akeal Hosein, Shamar Joseph

Pakistan:

Babar Azam, Saim Ayub, Abdullah Shafique, Mohammad Rizwan (Captain & Wicketkeeper), Salman Agha, Mohammad Nawaz, Faheem Ashraf, Shaheen Shah Afridi, Naseem Shah, Hasan Ali, Abrar Ahmed

Dream11 Picks:

Wicketkeepers: Shai Hope, Muhammad Rizwan

Batters: Keacy Carty, Babar Azam

All-rounders: Roston Chase, Saim Ayub (Captain), Mohammad Nawaz (Vice-captain)

Bowlers: Gudakesh Motie, Naseem Shah, Shaheen Afridi, Akeal Hosein

Key Players to Watch:

Shai Hope remains a pivotal player for West Indies with consistent recent outings in ODIs.

Naseem Shah has shown solid economy and is expected to deliver crucial spells for Pakistan.

Babar Azam returns after a four-month break and will look to anchor Pakistan’s innings with a strong performance.

Saim Ayub continues to impress.

Players to Avoid:

Shaheen Afridi, who has struggled with form lately, might not be an optimal fantasy pick for this game.



Fantasy Team Suggestions:

Grand League:

Wicketkeepers: Shai Hope, Muhammad Rizwan

Batters: Babar Azam, Sherfane Rutherford, Brandon King, Salman Agha

All-rounders: Saim Ayub (C), Romario Shepherd

Bowlers: Shamar Joseph, Naseem Shah, Gudakesh Motie

Head-To-Head:

Wicketkeeper: Shai Hope

Batters: Babar Azam, Salman Agha, Sai Ayub

All-Rounders: Evin Lewis, Keacy Carty

Bowlers: Jayden Seales, Shamar Joseph, Naseem Shah