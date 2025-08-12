WI vs PAK 3rd ODI Dream11 Prediction: Best Fantasy Picks, Playing XI & Captain Choices for Series Decider

The Pakistan tour of West Indies 2025 reaches its climax with the third and final ODI at Brian Lara Stadium, Tarouba, Trinidad, on Tuesday, August 12 at 7 PM IST. With the series levelled at 1-1, this clash is set to be a high-stakes decider — a dream fixture for fantasy cricket players crafting their WI vs PAK Dream11 teams.

Why Is This Match a Dream11 Goldmine?

The first ODI went Pakistan’s way with disciplined bowling and clinical finishing. The second ODI, however, was rain-affected and reduced to 35 overs, giving West Indies the edge thanks to sharp bowling from Gudakesh Motie and a composed knock from Shai Hope.

This sets up a winner-takes-all showdown where form, adaptability, and toss luck could decide the result — all vital considerations for Dream11 fantasy cricket predictions.

WI vs PAK Pitch Report – How Will It Affect Your Dream11 Picks?

The Brian Lara Stadium pitch has shown signs of being slow and low due to recent rain. Uneven bounce and spin-friendly conditions mean batters must be patient, and bowlers who can vary their pace will thrive.

Pacers: Early movement and bounce for the first 5–6 overs.

Spinners: Grip and turn as the game progresses, making them crucial mid-overs wicket-takers.

Chasing Advantage: If rain shortens the match, chasing teams are likely to benefit.

Dream11 Tip: Stack your team with at least two quality spinners and batters comfortable on slow tracks.

Head-to-Head Record – What History Tells Us

Total ODIs: 139

West Indies Wins: 72

Pakistan Wins: 64

Tied/No Result: 3

While West Indies lead historically, Pakistan have had recent dominance in limited-overs cricket. This series, however, has been evenly contested, keeping Dream11 predictions tricky yet exciting.

Probable Playing XIs

West Indies: Keacy Carty, Brandon King, Evin Lewis, Shai Hope (C & WK), Roston Chase, Sherfane Rutherford, Gudakesh Motie, Justin Greaves, Jediah Blades, Shamar Joseph, Jayden Seales.

Pakistan: Saim Ayub, Babar Azam, Abdullah Shafique, Muhammad Rizwan (C & WK), Salman Agha, Hasan Nawaz, Mohammad Nawaz, Shaheen Shah Afridi, Hasan Ali, Hussain Talat, Abrar Ahmed.

WI vs PAK Dream11 Fantasy Team Prediction

Wicket-Keepers:

Shai Hope – Consistent scorer, ideal for anchor role.

Muhammad Rizwan – Pakistan’s reliable run-getter and finisher.

Batters:

Babar Azam – Pakistan’s best ODI batter, thrives under pressure.

Abdullah Shafique – Can handle tricky pitches well.

Evin Lewis – Aggressive option if WI bat first.

All-Rounders:

Roston Chase (VC) – Reliable with both bat and ball on slow tracks.

Mohammad Nawaz – Key spin-bowling all-rounder in subcontinental-like conditions.

Saim Ayub (C) – Explosive top-order hitter, handy part-time spin option.

Bowlers:

Shaheen Shah Afridi – New-ball threat, especially under overcast skies.

Gudakesh Motie – The most effective spinner in the last game.

Shamar Joseph – Genuine pace option to trouble top-order batters.

Dream11 Captaincy Choices:

Safe Pick: Saim Ayub

Risky Pick: Roston Chase

Differential Pick: Gudakesh Motie

Key Fantasy Insights

Rain Factor – Given the forecast of scattered thunderstorms, DLS might come into play. Prioritize players who can make quick impact in fewer overs.

Spin Dominance – Expect Motie, Chase, and Nawaz to play decisive roles.

Top-Order Struggles – Early swing could see wickets fall quickly, making middle-order stability crucial for fantasy points.

WI vs PAK Dream11 Match Prediction

West Indies enter this decider with momentum after their second ODI win, but Pakistan’s overall tour form suggests they could bounce back strongly. If Pakistan’s batting unit finds rhythm early, they are favourites to seal the series. However, West Indies’ hunger for a rare series win makes them dangerous opponents.

Predicted Winner: Pakistan (55% edge) – but expect a thriller that could swing either way if rain intervenes.