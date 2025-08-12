WI vs PAK 3rd ODI Live Streaming: How to Watch West Indies vs Pakistan Series Decider Online and on Mobile

The West Indies vs Pakistan 3rd ODI live streaming will be available exclusively on the FanCode app and website in India. The match will start at 7 PM IST with the toss at 6:30 PM IST from the Brian Lara Cricket Academy, Tarouba, Trinidad. Unfortunately, there will be no live TV telecast in India, making online streaming the only option for fans.

Will West Indies End Their 34-Year Wait for an ODI Series Win Over Pakistan?

The hosts, led by Shai Hope, are aiming to break a three-decade drought against Pakistan in bilateral ODI series. Their last triumph came in 1991, and victory here would be a landmark moment in Caribbean cricket.

Can Pakistan Bounce Back After the Second ODI Defeat?

After winning the first ODI, Pakistan stumbled in the rain-hit second match. Captain Mohammad Rizwan will need a stronger batting display, especially from Babar Azam, who is still searching for his first century in 71 innings across formats.

What Are the Key Player Battles to Watch in WI vs PAK Live Streaming Clash?

From Shaheen Afridi’s swing vs Shai Hope’s patience to Gudakesh Motie challenging Babar Azam, several mini-contests could shape the series finale. Roston Chase’s form in the middle overs will also be critical for West Indies.

How Do WI vs PAK Head-to-Head Stats Shape Up Before the Decider?

In 139 ODI matches, West Indies have won 72 while Pakistan have claimed 64. The historical edge lies with the Windies, but Pakistan’s recent dominance means the numbers could narrow further—or swing decisively.

What’s at Stake in the West Indies vs Pakistan 3rd ODI Live Match?

A historic series win for West Indies or a statement comeback for Pakistan—the outcome will set the tone for both teams heading into future tours. With fans worldwide tuning in via WI vs PAK live streaming, expect high-intensity cricket and nail-biting drama in Trinidad.