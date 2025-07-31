WI vs PAK T20I Series 2025: All You Need to Know - Schedule, Lineups, Live Telecast

West Indies and Pakistan are gearing up for a three-match T20I series, which begins on July 31. Both sides head into this contest after enduring disappointing runs in their recent T20I campaigns. Pakistan’s 2025 tour of the West Indies includes three T20Is and three ODIs, with matches taking place across the USA and Trinidad. Both teams are in search of redemption after tough outings in their last series. Pakistan comes into this clash following a 2-1 T20I defeat against Bangladesh and a challenging away tour that included a 4-1 loss to New Zealand. In an attempt to strengthen their lineup, they have made changes to the squad and brought back some experienced fast bowlers.

West Indies are reeling from a crushing 5-0 whitewash at the hands of Australia at home. While their batting unit has shown promise, especially with power-hitters like Shimron Hetmyer, the team has struggled with consistency in pressure moments. This series offers both teams a vital chance to bounce back and build confidence ahead of upcoming global events.



WI vs PAK T20I Series Schedule

All three T20I matches will be played at the Central Broward Regional Park Stadium Turf Ground in Lauderhill, Florida, providing fans with a lively, carnival-like setting.

Date Match Venue Local Time

July 31, 2025 1st T20I: WI vs Pakistan Central Broward Regional Park, Florida 8:00 PM

August 2, 2025 2nd T20I: WI vs Pakistan Central Broward Regional Park, Florida 8:00 PM

August 3, 2025 3rd T20I: WI vs Pakistan Central Broward Regional Park, Florida 8:00 PM

Local Time = 12:00 AM GMT = 5:30 AM IST (next day)



Squads

West Indies: Brandon King, Shai Hope (captain and wicketkeeper), Keacy Carty, Sherfane Rutherford, Shimron Hetmyer, Romario Shepherd, Jason Holder, Matthew Forde, Alzarri Joseph, Akeal Hosein, Jediah Blades, Evin Lewis, Roston Chase, Jewel Andrew, Rovman Powell, Gudakesh Motie



Pakistan: Sahibzada Farhan, Saim Ayub, Mohammad Haris (wicketkeeper), Hasan Nawaz, Salman Agha (captain), Hussain Talat, Mohammad Nawaz, Faheem Ashraf, Shaheen Afridi, Haris Rauf, Khushdil Shah, Fakhar Zaman, Hasan Ali, Sufiyan Muqeem, Abrar Ahmed



Broadcast and Streaming Information

Pakistan: Tampad

India: FanCode

USA: ESPN+ (sign-up available)

West Indies and Caribbean: ESPN, Disney+

South Africa: SuperSport

United Kingdom: TNT Sports

New Zealand: Sky NZ

Australia: Kayo Sports, Foxtel Go, Disney+, Fetch TV