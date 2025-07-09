Wiaan Mulder Sparks Bidding Buzz Ahead Of IPL 2026: 3 Teams That Might Target Him In Auction

Wiaan Mulder has taken the cricket world by storm with his sensational form in recent months. His impactful performance in the WTC 2025 Final, coupled with a magnificent 367-run knock against Zimbabwe, has caught the attention of fans and franchises alike. His bold decision to declare before reaching 400 only added to the buzz around him, showcasing his team-first mindset and maturity as a player.

Despite his exceptional talent, Mulder had a quiet IPL 2025 season. He was signed by Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) but managed to play just a single game before an injury ruled him out of the tournament. Still, his raw potential and recent form make him a hot property ahead of the IPL 2026 auction. While SRH may look to retain him, there are several other franchises likely to pursue the South African all-rounder.

Here are three teams that could target Wiaan Mulder for the upcoming season:

Rajasthan Royals (RR)

The Rajasthan Royals endured a disappointing IPL 2025 campaign, finishing 9th on the points table. While Indian stars like Yashasvi Jaiswal, Riyan Parag, and the emerging Vaibhav Suryavanshi shone brightly, the team lacked a dependable overseas all-rounder to support the core. This is where Wiaan Mulder fits perfectly. His ability to contribute with both bat and ball makes him an ideal fit for the Royals.

Punjab Kings (PBKS)

The Punjab Kings were runners-up in IPL 2025, narrowly missing out on the title after a strong campaign. While most of their overseas players delivered consistent performances, Glenn Maxwell had a bad season, failing to influence matches in the middle overs.

Wiaan Mulder presents a fresh alternative. His composure under pressure, clean hitting, and reliable seam bowling could make him a perfect replacement for Maxwell.

Chennai Super Kings (CSK)

It was a rare sight to see Chennai Super Kings finish at the bottom of the IPL table in 2025. The five-time champions will undoubtedly be looking to overhaul their squad and build for the future. One of their biggest issues was the lack of depth in their all-rounder department.

Mulder’s inclusion could bring the much-needed spark. He fits a typical CSK all-rounder: calm, strategic, and effective across formats.