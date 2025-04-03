Wicketkeepers Turn Coaches: Karthik And Wade Join IPL 2025 Coaching Staff

Dinesh Karthik, one of the most notable wicketkeeper-batsmen in IPL history, played for multiple franchises before concluding his career with Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB). Renowned for his finishing abilities, Karthik delivered several crucial knocks for RCB before announcing his retirement from all forms of cricket.

Throughout his IPL journey, Karthik represented six different franchises and served as the captain of Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) from 2018 to 2020. Under his leadership, KKR reached the playoffs in 2018 and secured a fifth-place finish in 2019. His longevity in the tournament is reflected in his inclusion among the top five players with the most IPL appearances.

In the 2022 season, Karthik played a pivotal role for RCB and was awarded the Super Striker of the Season, achieving an impressive strike rate of 183.33. Over his extensive IPL career, he played 257 matches, amassing 4,842 runs at an average of 26.32, including 22 half-centuries.

Following his illustrious playing career, Karthik transitioned into coaching, taking on the role of batting coach and mentor for RCB in IPL 2025. His appointment underscores his commitment to nurturing emerging talent and contributing to the team's strategic development. His versatility, leadership, and consistent performances make him one of the most revered figures in IPL history.

Matthew Wade’s Transition to Coaching

Alongside Karthik, Australian wicketkeeper-batsman Matthew Wade also stepped into a coaching role in IPL 2025. Wade, who was part of the Gujarat Titans' victorious IPL 2022 campaign, continued with the franchise until IPL 2024. After retiring in December 2024 following the T20 World Cup and securing his maiden BBL title with the Hobart Hurricanes, Wade decided to transition into coaching.

The Gujarat Titans management appointed Wade as an assistant coach for IPL 2025, where he joins former Indian wicketkeeper Parthiv Patel under the guidance of head coach Ashish Nehra.

Both Karthik and Wade’s transitions reflect a broader trend of experienced cricketers stepping into coaching roles, ensuring their expertise continues to shape the future of the game.