Wife’s Hospital Update Sparks Fan Panic- Is Sanju Samson Hiding An Injury Before Asia Cup 2025

Wicketkeeper-batter Sanju Samson has been named in India’s 15-member squad for the upcoming Asia Cup 2025, which begins on September 9 in the United Arab Emirates. The tournament will culminate with the final on September 28. However, just weeks ahead of the prestigious continental event, a concerning update regarding Samson’s health was shared by his wife, Charulatha Remesh, on social media.

Charulatha revealed via an Instagram story that Samson was at the hospital at 3 p.m. on August 21, just hours before participating in a match later that night in the ongoing Kerala Cricket League (KCL) 2025. Despite the hospital visit, Samson still turned out for the Kochi Blue Tigers, the team he is currently leading in the tournament. The match in question was the second fixture for Kochi Blue Tigers, who secured a comfortable 8-wicket win over Adani Trivandrum Royals. Samson did not get a chance to bat in the encounter, but the match took place at 7:45 p.m. on the same day he was reportedly at the hospital.

It remains unclear what prompted the hospital visit, but any health-related issue concerning Samson could pose a serious concern for the Indian cricket team and the selectors, especially with the Asia Cup just around the corner. Notably, in the shortest format of the game, Samson is expected to open the batting for Team India alongside Abhishek Sharma.

Samson has been entering KCL action in fine form. Prior to the tournament, he played a standout innings in a high-stakes friendly T20 match at Greenfield Stadium. Leading the Kerala Cricket Association (KCA) Secretary XI, Samson helped his team clinch a thrilling one-wicket victory over the KCA President XI, captained by Sachin Baby. In that match, President XI posted 184 for 8 in 20 overs, powered by a blistering 60 off 29 balls from Rohan Kunnummal and a quick-fire 47 off 18 by Abhijith Praveen. Despite consistent wicket falls, their innings remained competitive. On the bowling front, Secretary XI’s Sharafudheen claimed three wickets while Sijomon Joseph took two, playing a key role in restricting the opposition.

Chasing 185, the Secretary XI got off to a fiery start thanks to wicketkeeper Vishnu Vinod’s 69 off 29 balls. Samson contributed a crucial 54 off 36 deliveries, anchoring the innings during a tense middle phase. The chase went down to the wire, with Basil Thampi hitting a six in the final over to secure victory at 188 for 9 with two balls to spare.

While fans were thrilled with Samson's on-field performance, the news of his hospital visit earlier the same day has sparked concern ahead of a crucial tournament. As the countdown to the Asia Cup continues, all eyes will be on the BCCI and team management for any updates regarding Samson’s fitness.

India’s squad for Asia Cup 2025:

Suryakumar Yadav (C), Shubman Gill (VC), Abhishek Sharma, Tilak Varma, Hardik Pandya, Shivam Dube, Axar Patel, Jitesh Sharma (WK), Jasprit Bumrah, Arshdeep Singh, Varun Chakaravarthy, Kuldeep Yadav, Sanju Samson (WK), Harshit Rana, Rinku Singh

Standby players: Yashasvi Jaiswal, Prasidh Krishna, Washington Sundar, Riyan Parag and Dhruv Jurel