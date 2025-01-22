Will AB de Villiers Make Comeback From Retirement? Here’s What He Said - Watch

One of the greatest batters that South Africa has produced, AB de Villiers has come up with a hint that he might return to cricket. The former South African star is planning to make a return to cricket after announcing his retirement back in 2021.

While taking part in an interview with Melinda Farrell, de Villiers spoke about his return to cricket.

“I might still play cricket someday. No confirmation whatsoever. But I am starting to feel like you know, my kids are putting me under a bit of pressure, and I feel like I could go to the nets with them. You know, my boy can feed me bowling machine balls," de Villiers said.

“Maybe I’ll walk out and go and play a little bit of casual cricket somewhere again and not professional IPL stuff or SA20. But we’ll see," he added.

Earlier, AB de Villiers sustained a blurred vision in his right eye for the last few years of his IPL career. On the back of the injury that transpired when his eldest son had accidentally kicked him in the eye, de Villiers suffered from blurred vision.

“I’m going to try it again and see if this eye is working. It’s a bit blurry but this (right eye) is the dominant one and it’s working fine," he stated.

“So, I’m doing it for my kids, and see if I can go out there and enjoy my cricket again, even if it is very casual. And then we’ll see where we can draw the line with," he added.

“We’re not talking RCB…I don’t want to feel that pressure again. That’s the thing. So wherever I go, I’ll go have a bit of fun, I want to do it with my kids and I want to feel like I’m happy to be here," he signed off.