‘Will anyone drop Axar Patel?’, Kris Srikkanth slams Team India's selection after T20 World Cup 2026 Super 8 defeat vs South Africa

India head coach Gautam Gambhir has come under intense scrutiny after the team’s Super 8 defeat to South Africa in the T20 World Cup 2026, a loss that has complicated their semifinal chances. Former India captain Krishnamachari Srikkanth delivered a blunt assessment of India’s selection calls and tactical clarity, questioning the decision-making process behind the playing XI. With must-win matches ahead against Zimbabwe and West Indies, the spotlight is firmly on India’s team management and strategy.

Srikkanth Questions Gambhir’s Role in Team Decisions

Srikkanth did not hold back while discussing India’s selection calls and leadership structure.

“I am not sure what Gautam Gambhir does. Shouldn't he be the one strategising and deciding the 11? He will be doomed if he continues with strategies like these.”

He also questioned discussions taking place after the match, especially following key selection decisions.

“After taking a beating, Gambhir and Suryakumar Yadav are talking. What are you talking about after making a decision like dropping Axar Patel?”

Axar Patel Omission Sparks Leadership Debate

The former opener expressed surprise at vice-captain Axar Patel being left out of the XI.

“Will anyone drop Axar Patel? He's the vice captain.”

He suggested that frequent changes involving leadership figures could create uncertainty within the squad.

“Hereafter, no one will want to be the vice captain in T20Is. Those who are vice captains seem to go out of the team.”

“One of the Most Embarrassing Defeats”

Srikkanth described the defeat as among India’s worst in T20 internationals.

“This is one of the most embarrassing defeats in the history of Indian cricket in T20s. Let's not try to sugarcoat this loss. This is the worst loss apart from the 2022 semifinal.”

He added that the result has left India dependent on multiple outcomes.

“Because of this, the match against Zimbabwe has become crucial. Suddenly, even the Zimbabwe-West Indies match has become important for India. I wonder who India will pray for. But for starters, they should pray for themselves.”

Tilak Varma’s Form Adds to Selection Pressure

Srikkanth also criticised Tilak Varma following his dismissal during the chase against South Africa.

“If Sanju Samson has to come into the 11, there is no place for Tilak Varma.”

He was particularly critical of the shot selection that led to Tilak’s dismissal.

“It was a horrible shot, and he didn't deserve to stay at the crease after playing a shot like that.”

Tilak, who played a key role in India’s Asia Cup triumph months earlier, has scored 107 runs in five matches at a strike rate of 118.88 in the tournament, numbers that have sparked debate about his role in the side.

“A Big Hole Without a Chase Master”

Srikkanth also highlighted the absence of Virat Kohli’s finishing presence in high-pressure chases.

“Kohli was the Player of the Match in our top three chases in the T20 World Cup. There is clearly a big hole without a chase master like Virat Kohli.”

“India will continue struggling to chase big totals without him. All the teams will only bat first and make India chase moving forward.”

India’s Qualification Scenario

India now face a difficult path to the semifinals:

Must defeat Zimbabwe and West Indies

Net run rate could play a decisive role

Other match results may determine qualification

India’s next Super 8 match is scheduled for Wednesday, with their final group fixture against West Indies on Sunday. With tournament survival at stake, the coming matches will test both India’s tactical approach and the leadership group under mounting pressure.