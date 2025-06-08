Will Australia Pick Beau Webster For WTC Final Against South Africa? Talented All-Rounder Says THIS - WATCH

Australia all-rounder Beau Webster is doing everything he can to find a place for himself in the playing XI for this week's ICC World Test Championship Final against South Africa.

Webster impressed everyone on his Test debut against India in Sydney at the start of the year. He further proved his credentials with a pair of good performances during Australia's tour of Sri Lanka.

However, the return of fellow all-rounder Cameron Green from back surgery has brought some competition for Webster when it comes to retaining his place in the Australian line-up. Interestingly, Green might only play at Lord's as a batter which means there may still be room for Webster.

Ahead of the WTC Final, the 31-year-old is determined to make sure he stays at the forefront of selectors' minds and hopes it will help him get the chance to showcase his skills against South Africa at Lord's in the Ultimate Test.

"I'd be hugely proud to represent the country in such a big game. The boys look forward to this fixture and the two-year cycle means there is a lot of cricket to get to this point and being a part of that I'm really proud of," Webster told ICC Digital.

"I'll be doing everything I can to try and play and show everyone what I can do," he added.

Webster warmed up for the upcoming WTC Final at Lord's by playing four matches for England county side Warwickshire in May and the all-rounder produced some impressive efforts with bat and ball as he adjusted to the local conditions.

While it will be a step up in class facing the likes of Kagiso Rabada and Marco Jansen in the World Test Championship Final, Webster believes the stint with Warwickshire only helped his game.

"I was lucky enough to play four games for Warwickshire in some different conditions with the Dukes ball," Webster said.

"I think it was only beneficial for both my batting and bowling and I feel like I'm hitting the ball as well as I ever have and hopefully that can continue if I get the nod (against South Africa)," he added.