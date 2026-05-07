Will Australian players like Pat Cummins, Josh Hazlewood, Travis Head & Starc miss IPL 2026 playoffs due to Pakistan tour?

Cricket Australia officially released the itinerary for their upcoming white ball tours of Pakistan and Bangladesh on May 7. The scheduled three match ODI series against Pakistan is set to overlap directly with the knockout stages of the Indian Premier League 2026. This scheduling conflict means that several Australian stars currently competing in the IPL may either arrive late to the national camp on Pakistani soil or be rested entirely to manage their physical condition.

Detailed Itinerary and IPL Overlap

The Australian contingent is scheduled to land in Pakistan on May 23. The opening ODI is slated for May 30 at the Rawalpindi Cricket Stadium, occurring just one day before the IPL 2026 final. The series will then move to Gaddafi Stadium in Lahore for the second and third matches on June 2 and June 4.

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The BCCI recently confirmed the IPL playoff schedule, with Qualifier 1 taking place on May 26 and the Eliminator on May 27. Qualifier 2 is set for May 29, leading up to the grand final on May 31. Because Cricket Australia cannot recall contracted players for ODI duties while their respective IPL franchises remain active in the tournament, the composition of the Australian squad will depend heavily on which teams qualify for the final four.

Squad Selection and Workload Management

Key figures such as Pat Cummins, Mitchell Starc, Josh Hazlewood, and Travis Head are expected to be rested for both the Pakistan and Bangladesh tours to regulate their workloads. Meanwhile, players like Mitchell Marsh and Josh Inglis of the Lucknow Super Giants are likely to be available early, as their franchise currently sits at the bottom of the table and faces a near certain exit from the playoff race.

The distribution of Australian talent across IPL franchises for the 2026 season includes:

Franchise Australian Players

Chennai Super Kings Matt Short, Spencer Johnson

Delhi Capitals Mitchell Starc

Royal Challengers Bengaluru Josh Hazlewood, Tim David

Punjab Kings Marcus Stoinis, Ben Dwarshuis, Mitchell Owen, Cooper Connolly, Xavier Bartlett

Kolkata Knight Riders Cameron Green

Sunrisers Hyderabad Pat Cummins, Travis Head

While some players like Matt Short, Spencer Johnson, Ben Dwarshuis, and Mitchell Owen have seen limited or no playing time this season, others remain integral to their teams' title hopes.

Subsequent Bangladesh Tour

Following the conclusion of the Pakistan series, Australia will travel to Bangladesh for three ODIs between June 9 and June 14. This will be followed by a T20I series running from June 14 to June 21. Reports suggest the T20I squad may undergo significant changes following Australia’s premature departure from the T20 World Cup 2026.

