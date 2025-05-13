Will Australian Players Return For IPL 2025? Cricket Australia Breaks Silence Amid Security Fears, WTC Final Prep

In a week that’s sent ripples across the cricketing world, Cricket Australia (CA) has addressed the pressing question on every IPL fan’s mind: Will the Australian stars return for the remainder of IPL 2025? The answer, for now, hinges on personal discretion, security assurance, and the looming World Test Championship (WTC) Final.

IPL 2025 Resumes Amid Geopolitical Tension

The Indian Premier League 2025, which was abruptly suspended last Friday due to escalating conflict between India and Pakistan, is set to resume on May 17. The dramatic halt came after missile threats near Dharamsala led to a match being abandoned mid-fixture—an incident that forced several overseas players, including Australians, to return home.

Australian pace spearhead Mitchell Starc and his wife, national women’s captain Alyssa Healy, were among those present in Dharamsala during the tense blackout and evacuation. The frightening experience underlined the severity of the situation and raised valid concerns about the safety of foreign players in India.

Cricket Australia's Official Stand: Player-First Policy

Cricket Australia has since confirmed that it will not mandate a return for IPL-bound players. Instead, it has left the decision to the individuals.

“Cricket Australia will support players in their individual decisions whether to return to India or not,” the board stated, adding that they are in close contact with both the Australian Government and the BCCI regarding “security arrangements and safety.”

This stance marks a significant moment of leadership, with CA balancing player welfare, security logistics, and international cricketing commitments.

World Test Championship Final: The Bigger Picture

The IPL’s new final date—June 3—clashes closely with the WTC Final scheduled to begin on June 11 at Lord’s, where Australia will lock horns with South Africa. For stars like Pat Cummins, Marcus Stoinis, and Josh Hazlewood, the focus is already shifting to red-ball preparations. Hazlewood, who has been managing a shoulder niggle, is unlikely to return for IPL duties.

CA is working closely with its team management to evaluate how participation in IPL could affect preparations for the WTC Final. Players opting to continue in the IPL must balance recovery, form, and travel with Test match readiness.

Players in Limbo: To Return or Not?

A chartered flight had flown home several Aussie players—Sean Abbott, Riley Meredith, and Ashton Turner—shortly after the IPL suspension. With the resumption now confirmed, franchises will await clarity on their availability.

While some, like Cummins, could still feature in crucial matches depending on team standings, others might skip the remainder due to limited game time, logistical complexity, or injury risk. Notably, updated No Objection Certificates (NOCs) will be required for re-entry, as earlier approvals were valid only until May 25.

BCCI’s Stance and Security Measures

The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) has assured foreign boards of improved security protocols as IPL 2025 resumes. With high-profile fixtures like RCB vs KKR kicking off the resumed leg, the Indian board is keen to restore faith and finish the tournament on a high.