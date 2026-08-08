/Will Australian Test stars like Green & Hazlewood play IPL 2027? Coach Andrew McDonald explains

Australia head coach Andrew McDonald has indicated that national team management may need to impose limits on Test players participating in the 2027 Indian Premier League due to an extraordinarily dense international calendar. Over the coming twelve months, the Australian squad is set to navigate a grueling slate comprising 20 Test matches alongside 14 white ball fixtures. This intense run features a five Test series in India, a historic one off 150th anniversary Test match against England, and a full five Test Ashes tour on English soil.
Australia has to pick and choose
Running from the middle of March through the end of May, the IPL window stands as the lone substantial break from international duty in Australia's calendar through late 2027. That window is immediately followed by a potential appearance in the World Test Championship final scheduled for June 2027.
Prominent Australian figures including Pat Cummins, Mitchell Starc, Josh Hazlewood, Cameron Green, and Travis Head currently hold contracts with IPL franchises, while wicketkeeper batter Josh Inglis belongs to the Lucknow Super Giants roster despite limited game time recently. Should any of these key players elect to withdraw or opt for partial availability, IPL franchises may need to reevaluate their squad retention strategies.
Speaking to Cricinfo, McDonald explained the delicate balancing act between franchise opportunities and national commitments.
“I know people will start talking about the IPL and filling that time and what does that look like. I've said this before, the IPL is part of our management plan for a lot of our players, and to expose our best players in what I believe is the best competition in terms of T20 cricket has its performance benefits as well. You've just got to balance that out,” McDonald told Cricinfo.
Priority Focus on Fast Bowler Workload Management
Managing the physical condition of the pace bowling attack remains the primary concern for the Australian coaching staff. McDonald stressed that designated periods of rest are essential to ensure the quicks recover fully and remain in peak condition for critical targets, most notably the Ashes and the ODI World Cup.
“I know that people say, country versus franchise and all that, but the important part of this period is that we're allowing our fast bowlers to reset their body, get everything in order to give themselves the best opportunity across the 20 or 21 games that everyone talks about,” McDonald said.
Echoes of the Successful 2023 Blueprint
This potential workload restriction reflects the approach Australia successfully deployed during the 2023 season. That year, Cummins, Starc, and Head opted out of the IPL entirely, while Hazlewood played a minimal role following an injury recovery. That decision paid rich dividends, as the rested group spearheaded Australia to victory in the World Test Championship final against India, retained the Ashes in England, and ultimately claimed the 2023 ODI World Cup title in India.
Assessments regarding player participation for 2027 will occur progressively, depending on each individual's physical and mental fitness as the season unfolds. McDonald noted that final determinations concerning the IPL will take place following the completion of the Test series in India.
“The starting point is that you can do it all, and I think if you start from that point, then you can make decisions according to that. The starting point, and this isn't to keep people happy; the starting point is that the IPL can fit, and if it doesn't fit, then you know these players, along with the management, have been willing to make those decisions,” McDonald said.
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