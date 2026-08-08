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Will Australian Test stars like Green & Hazlewood play IPL 2027? Coach Andrew McDonald explains

Australia head coach Andrew McDonald has indicated that national team management may need to impose limits on Test players participating in the 2027 Indian Premier League due to an extraordinarily dense international calendar.

Written ByVarul Chaturvedi
Published: Aug 08, 2026, 02:00 PM IST|Updated: Aug 08, 2026, 02:00 PM IST
Will Australian Test stars like Green & Hazlewood play IPL 2027? Coach Andrew McDonald explains
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About the Author

Varul Chaturvedi

Varul Chaturvedi

Varul Chaturvedi is a Sub-Editor (Sports) with Zee News and a former Global Sports Writer with the India Today Group. Cricket is his core expertise, alongside coverage of Formula One, NFL, NASCAR, Basketball, WWE, MMA/UFC, and Olympic sports. He has covered the Delhi Premier League 2025 on ground and interviewed personalities such as Grace Hayden, Olympic shooter Suma Shirur, and former External Affairs Minister Meenakshi Lekhi. With experience as a radio jockey and anchor, Varul brings versatility across platforms, blending sharp editorial clarity with engaging sports storytelling.Varul blends editorial clarity with a deep passion for sport. Off the field, he is a poet, storyteller, and Bollywood enthusiast, interests that inform his narrative-driven approach to sports journalism. He can be reached at Varul. Chaturvedi@India.com or anchor__varul__ (Instagram) 

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Will Australian Test stars like Green & Hazlewood play IPL 2027? Coach Andrew McDonald explains
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