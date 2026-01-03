Will Bangladesh Be Allowed To Play T20 World Cup 2026 Matches In India? BCCI President Mithun Manhas Give Major Update Amid Mustafizur Rahman-KKR Row

In a development that could have far-reaching implications, BCCI President Mithun Manhas has spoken about Bangladesh’s participation in the upcoming 2026 T20 World Cup, which will be co-hosted by India.

The clarification from the BCCI chief comes at a time of heightened diplomatic tension and a massive controversy surrounding the release of Bangladesh pacer Mustafizur Rahman from the Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) squad ahead of the IPL 2026 season.

Notably, the BCCI directed Kolkata Knight Riders to release Bangladesh pacer Mustafizur Rahman from his IPL 2026 contract (worth Rs 9.20 crore). This directive from the BCCI came after public and political outrage in India over reported violence against Hindu minorities in Bangladesh.

Rahman's release from IPL 2026 has also cast a shadow on Bangladesh’s games to be staged in India in the 2026 Men’s T20 World Cup.

Bangladesh are scheduled to play their matches against the West Indies, Italy, and England on February 7, 9, and 14 at the Eden Gardens in Kolkata before facing Nepal at the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai on February 17.



Will Bangladesh Play in India? BCCI President Mithun Manhas Breaks Silence



According to the BCCI president Mithun Manhas, the decision made by the India cricket board to release Bangladesh pacer Mustafizur Rahman from IPL 2026 season is limited only to the cash-rich tournament. He clarified that no decision has been taken yet on Bangladesh's T20 World Cup 2026 games in India.

"The BCCI has taken this decision after thorough consultation, and Mr Saikia has already conveyed it to the media. The decision is related only to the IPL; we have not discussed the World Cup yet. We will share details once that is done," Manhas told IANS on Saturday.

The Mustafizur Rahman-KKR Row

The controversy erupted when the BCCI "instructed" the Kolkata Knight Riders to release Mustafizur Rahman, who was bought for a record Rs 9.2 crore in the December 2025 auction.

Notably, several political and spiritual leaders in India criticised KKR owner Shah Rukh Khan for signing a Bangladeshi player amid reports of unrest and alleged atrocities against Hindu minorities in Bangladesh.

Following public outrage, BCCI Secretary Devajit Saikia confirmed that KKR was asked to release "the Fizz" due to "recent developments" and would be allowed a replacement player.

In response, the Bangladesh Cricket Board (BCB) is reportedly planning to approach the ICC to shift their World Cup matches out of India.

Mustafizur Rahman's IPL Journey And Record

Mustafizur Rahman was acquired by KKR in the IPL auction in Abu Dhabi in December 2025 for Rs 9.2 crore. He has previously played for Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH), Mumbai Indians (MI), Rajasthan Royals (RR), Delhi Capitals (DC), and Chennai Super Kings (CSK).

The left-arm pacer, who is known for his lethal "slower cutters" and exceptional skill in the death overs, has picked up 65 wickets in 60 matches since the 2016 edition of the competition.