England made a strong start with two early wickets as Chris Woakes dismissed Yashasvi Jaiswal and Sai Sudharsan in the very first over. However, KL Rahul and captain Shubman Gill steadied the innings, frustrating the English bowlers as the ball became softer. Despite this, England maintain a 137-run lead and still need to take eight wickets on Day 5 to keep their hopes alive for winning the Test and securing an unassailable lead in the series. This situation makes Ben Stokes’ role as a bowler particularly important. Ben who suffered cramps while batting didn't bowl in the entire innings despite pressure piling on.



Following the play on Day 4, England’s assistant coach Marcus Trescothick expressed hope that Stokes will be able to bowl, though he acknowledged the increased workload on the all-rounder. “We’re hoping so,” Trescothick said. “He’s stiff and sore. The workload has been heavy, more than he’s ever done in a series.” Stokes had suffered a cramp while batting on Day 3 during England’s first innings, temporarily leaving the field before returning later to continue batting. Although India faced 63 overs on Day 4, Stokes did not bowl a single over. Trescothick emphasized the importance of Stokes remaining on the field, whether or not he bowls.

“We’re monitoring it. A managed Stokes is better than no Stokes. He’s staying on the field, captain or not, we need him,” he added.

There remains a chance that Stokes might not bowl on Day 5 either. Trescothick acknowledged that this would increase the burden on the other bowlers but also considered it an opportunity for them to step up. He mentioned that Joe Root might need to contribute some overs as well.

“Of course it’s a blow. You lose anyone from a four or five-man attack and it puts more pressure on the others. We might see Root bowl more. But we’ve done it before, played with three seamers and a spinner. The rest have to step up,” said the former England opener.

Trescothick also praised Stokes for his impressive 141-run innings, highlighting how he batted alongside the tailenders and helped England extend their lead to a position where an Indian victory seems unlikely.

“I’d say it was his most fluent since the West Indies knock. He looked back to himself this morning. It’s been coming, he’s been desperate to contribute like this. With others chipping in, he wanted to make his mark too,” he commented.

Stokes made history in Manchester by becoming the fifth captain in Test cricket to both take a five-wicket haul and score a century, and only the fourth England player to achieve this remarkable feat